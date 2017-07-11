Ravi Shastri as the ‘new head coach’ for Indian cricket team generates buzz on Twitter

The former cricketer will serve term till 2019 World Cup. (Source: Sagarcasm/Twitter) The former cricketer will serve term till 2019 World Cup. (Source: Sagarcasm/Twitter)

Ever since Anil Kumble resigned as the Indian cricket team’s head coach, a lot of drama and excitement surrounded the appointment of the new coach. Putting an end to all of this, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) announced Ravi Shastri as the new head coach of India today. The former cricketer will serve term till 2019 World Cup. After weeks of speculation, as the committee announced Shastri’s name as coach, cricket fans and followers soon took to the Internet to express their opinion on the appointment.

No prizes for guessing, but the Internet took its first jibes after Shastri’s appointment at the rumoured behest of Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team. Given the camaraderie that Kohli shares with Shastri, many Internet users suggested that the appointment process could have been influenced by the skipper’s preferences, and some have even compared Kohli to Sonia Gandhi and Shastri to Manmohan Singh.

Of course, much to the creative inclination of many in Twitterverse, there was a slew of jokes and memes that followed. Here are some of them.

Look at the bright side. No more Ravi Shastri commentary :) — Praful Shankar (@ShankarPraful) July 11, 2017

Kohli has his way, Ravi Shastri appointed as the new Indian coach. #IndianCoach pic.twitter.com/aqLkdRZiiq — Devendra Meel (@Devendra_Meel) July 11, 2017

Ravi Shastri appointed as Indian head coach till 2019

Now @imVkohli is sonia gandhi and Ravi Shastri is Manmohan Singh — Kirti Agarwal (@KirtiAgr878) July 11, 2017

Stuart Binny ko bolna ki aaj Paani ke saath Soda aur Barf bhi laaye pic.twitter.com/KeEv8Mp6mk — Sunil (@akshaykanitkar) July 11, 2017

Exclusive picture of Indian cricket team’s new coach. pic.twitter.com/QvYGSXpRjU — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) July 11, 2017

Virat Kohli to Ravi Shastri come out, CAC has selected as Head coach till 2019 WC ! pic.twitter.com/eAKo5Doj7O — Trojan_Horse (@SampathRedDevil) July 11, 2017

Virat Kohli’s reaction after hearing Ravi Shastri will be India’s head coach. #ViratKohli #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cvIwgPX8ge — Ameya Tilak (@ameyatilak) July 11, 2017

Just after Ravi Shastri is appointed as coach of our cricket team, he announced that beer & vodka shots wd be served during the drink breaks — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) July 11, 2017

