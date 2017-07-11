Latest News

Ravi Shastri as the ‘new head coach’ for Indian cricket team generates buzz on Twitter

Ending weeks of speculation, as soon as Ravi Shastri was announced as the head coach for team India, fans and cricket followers soon took to Twitter to express their opinion on the appointment. Of course, that included a slew of jokes and memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 11, 2017 6:01 pm
Ravi shastri, ravi shastri coach, ravi shastri india coach, ravi shastri india cricket coach, ravi shastri india cricket coach reactions, ravi shastri india cricket coach twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news The former cricketer will serve term till 2019 World Cup. (Source: Sagarcasm/Twitter)
Ever since Anil Kumble resigned as the Indian cricket team’s head coach, a lot of drama and excitement surrounded the appointment of the new coach. Putting an end to all of this, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) announced Ravi Shastri as the new head coach of India today. The former cricketer will serve term till 2019 World Cup. After weeks of speculation, as the committee announced Shastri’s name as coach, cricket fans and followers soon took to the Internet to express their opinion on the appointment.

No prizes for guessing, but the Internet took its first jibes after Shastri’s appointment at the rumoured behest of Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team. Given the camaraderie that Kohli shares with Shastri, many Internet users suggested that the appointment process could have been influenced by the skipper’s preferences, and some have even compared Kohli to Sonia Gandhi and Shastri to Manmohan Singh.

Of course, much to the creative inclination of many in Twitterverse, there was a slew of jokes and memes that followed. Here are some of them.

