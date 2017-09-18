Only in Express

‘If Monday had a face’: This Ravi Shastri photo from Ind-Aus match has got Twitterati ROFL-ing

"When your attendance is short and you've to tolerate the teacher," "If "Monday" had a face," "Condition Of people on Saturday nights," are some of the reactions to Ravi Shastri's viral photo on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 18, 2017 4:25 pm
Many on the Internet have come together to agree on thing — ‘If Monday had a face, then this would be it.'(Source: Pakchikpak Raja Babu/Twitter)
As the Australia tour of India 2017 began on September 17, Sunday, the home team took a 1-0 lead with their stellar win in the first One-Day International match between the two by 26 runs. While Indian cricket fans had their eyes glued on the match with nail-biting fervour and excitement, it is Ravi Shastri who made news on the Internet. If you are wondering why, then that is because a screengrab of the Indian cricket team head coach looking at the team play from the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai has gone viral. Shastri looks grumpy, as many seem to have observed on the Internet. With that, a lot of them have also come together to agree on thing — ‘If Monday had a face, then this would be it.’ All in good humour, of course.

Soon Twitterverse was flooded with funny captions of the picture. “When your parents make you watch Aastha channel at early morning,” “When your attendance is short and you’ve to tolerate the teacher,” “If “Monday” had a face,” “Condition Of people on Saturday nights,” are some of the reactions to Shastri’s viral photo.

Check out the tweets here.

  1. S
    Sashi Pillai
    Sep 18, 2017 at 4:53 pm
    He is drunk all the signs in his face after all he call that man kohli sir
    (0)(0)
    Reply
