‘If Monday had a face’: This Ravi Shastri photo from Ind-Aus match has got Twitterati ROFL-ing

As the Australia tour of India 2017 began on September 17, Sunday, the home team took a 1-0 lead with their stellar win in the first One-Day International match between the two by 26 runs. While Indian cricket fans had their eyes glued on the match with nail-biting fervour and excitement, it is Ravi Shastri who made news on the Internet. If you are wondering why, then that is because a screengrab of the Indian cricket team head coach looking at the team play from the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai has gone viral. Shastri looks grumpy, as many seem to have observed on the Internet. With that, a lot of them have also come together to agree on thing — ‘If Monday had a face, then this would be it.’ All in good humour, of course.

Soon Twitterverse was flooded with funny captions of the picture. “When your parents make you watch Aastha channel at early morning,” “When your attendance is short and you’ve to tolerate the teacher,” “If “Monday” had a face,” “Condition Of people on Saturday nights,” are some of the reactions to Shastri’s viral photo.

Check out the tweets here.

Unable to figure out if he is sitting at MAC or TASMAC pic.twitter.com/KR1tgYv31m — Aakash (@PUNchayati) September 17, 2017

When your parents make you watch Aastha channel at early morning. pic.twitter.com/Oho77d8qKD — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 17, 2017

When your attendance is short and you’ve to tolerate the teacher. pic.twitter.com/cHp3jczWem — Aman (@TheAlteria) September 17, 2017

Quantum Physics teacher : samajh mein aa raha hai na? Me : pic.twitter.com/fTDB5fxqB9 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 18, 2017

Condition Of people on Saturday nights😂 pic.twitter.com/u0UupChprw — Sagnik Misra (@Sangy_Sagnik) September 17, 2017

Me: please Monday be good to me Monday: pic.twitter.com/0dh0ks2FLu — THAT RANDOM Guy (@Soundhumor) September 18, 2017

Attending the Monday morning review meeting with a terrible hangover pic.twitter.com/nkrPDwhH4h — Lame Monk (@oldschoolmonk) September 18, 2017

