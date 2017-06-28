Ravi Shastri to be India’s head coach? Twitterati toss between yes and no

Twitterati is wondering if Kohli and Shastri are playing a game. (Source: Twitter) Twitterati is wondering if Kohli and Shastri are playing a game. (Source: Twitter)

India’s disappointing loss against Pakistan in the final match of the ICC Champions Trophy hadn’t sunk in that Anil Kumble’s resignation as the head coach came as a double whammy. Ever since the shock came, there have been a lot of speculation as to who would succeed Kumble as the ‘head coach’ now, and Virender Sehwag’s name was one of the first. Now, Twitter is buzzing with news that Ravi Shastri, a popular commentator, is all set to apply

Confirming the news, Shastri told Indian Express that he is applying for the position. Wondering whether or not he’ll fill in the shoes, the social media networking site is full of mixed opinions. Some feel he should be appointed as the coach, but there are a lot of others who disagree. Amid the debate, there are a lot of hilarious memes flying around on Twitter too.

Take a look at some of the tweets here.

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli.

Still a better love story than Twilight. pic.twitter.com/GGVb8iL9hz — Nagraj (@Nagraaj) June 27, 2017

Anil Kumble forcing Virat Kohli to watch the #INDvPAK final highlights with Hindi commentary of Ravi Shastri pic.twitter.com/sMv9PQOkgi — Nagraj (@Nagraaj) June 27, 2017

When “Ravi Shastri” will become coach ,They will Play this song daily after the match ! Very Moral boosting song !😂 pic.twitter.com/TnPlmoBMKW — Nishchay Luthra TM (@Aneelgs) June 27, 2017

Kids: apply for a job online.

Adults: apply through reference.

Legends: apply when they own the job.

Ravi Shastri is a legend. — Jj Zein (@KaeinKare) June 27, 2017

Ravi Shastri To Apply For The Indian Team’s Head Coach Position. Ravi Shastri after Anil Kumble is like a Maruti after an Audi. — विक्रमादित्य सिंह (@nawab_lucknow) June 27, 2017

It would be funny if Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar reject Ravi Shastri’s bid for coaching the Indian cricket team, again. — Nachiket Deuskar (@PartTimeBowler) June 27, 2017

They says history repeats itself. Back then Ganguly was keen to have Greg Chappell as TeamIndia coach, as now is Kohli to have Ravi Shastri! — CricManiac (@CricWizard) June 27, 2017

So it was this Shakuni Mama “Ravi Shastri” behind all this drama to dislodge Gentleman Kumble from Job of Coach. Bad Management by BCCI.👎 — Totlani Krishan (@kktotlani) June 27, 2017

Don’t forget DADA is still in the panel, so not chance for Ravi Shastri. — Sajid Khan (@iamsajid94) June 27, 2017

Game well played by Kohli and Ravi Shastri.

But That’s not Cricket dude — ICECOLLAR (@ICECOLLAR) June 27, 2017

Ravi Shastri applies for the post of India’s Head Coach. Maybe, cricket WILL be the real winner at the end of this “Coach Saga” ! :) — Manya 🏏 (@CSKian716) June 27, 2017

Ravi Shastri is a mast lala, Kohli will love this😀

These two will take Indian cricket to a new insurmountable height! — poonamwala chand (@1136Pat) June 27, 2017

Ravi shastri is also a very coach.

He has done their job earlier for 2 years for Indian cricket.

Not bad. — GULREZ ZAMAN (@gulrezpatna) June 27, 2017

Interestingly, Shastri had earlier applied for the job in 2016 as well but Kumble was chosen over him.

After putting his papers down, the former coach expressed his last sentiments in a “thank you” post followed with a long message, saying, “I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach.” His statement gave enough fuel to the fire of rumours saying that the relations between Virat Kohli and Kumble had gone sour, and Twitterati wasn’t amused.

Do you think Shastri would be fit for the position of the new head coach? What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

