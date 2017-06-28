Latest News

Ravi Shastri to be India’s head coach? Twitterati toss between yes and no

Buzz is that Ravi Shastri is applying for the position of the head coach after Anil Kumble resigned, and Twitterati is divided over it. Do you think Shastri would be fit for the position of the new head coach?

ravi shastri, anil kumble, virender sehwag, india head coach, indian cricket team, indian team cricket head coach, indian express, indian express news Twitterati is wondering if Kohli and Shastri are playing a game. (Source: Twitter)
India’s disappointing loss against Pakistan in the final match of the ICC Champions Trophy hadn’t sunk in that Anil Kumble’s resignation as the head coach came as a double whammy. Ever since the shock came, there have been a lot of speculation as to who would succeed Kumble as the ‘head coach’ now, and Virender Sehwag’s name was one of the first. Now, Twitter is buzzing with news that Ravi Shastri, a popular commentator, is all set to apply

Confirming the news, Shastri told Indian Express that he is applying for the position. Wondering whether or not he’ll fill in the shoes, the social media networking site is full of mixed opinions. Some feel he should be appointed as the coach, but there are a lot of others who disagree. Amid the debate, there are a lot of hilarious memes flying around on Twitter too.

Take a look at some of the tweets here.

Interestingly, Shastri had earlier applied for the job in 2016 as well but Kumble was chosen over him.

After putting his papers down, the former coach expressed his last sentiments in a “thank you” post followed with a long message, saying, “I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach.” His statement gave enough fuel to the fire of rumours saying that the relations between Virat Kohli and Kumble had gone sour, and Twitterati wasn’t amused.

Do you think Shastri would be fit for the position of the new head coach? What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

