Ravi Shankar Prasad said PM Narendra Modi is ‘pure like the Ganga’, and Twitterati’s in splits

Only a few days back, Union law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad compared the problems faced due to the demonetisation of old high-value currency notes to labour pain and left people quite perplexed. “People will face a little problem. But the pain is like the one that a woman in labour undergoes. Eventually one will experience the joy like one does hearing the first cry of a baby,” he had said. Though, this analogy is nothing new for BJP members.

And now, the minister has compared PM Narendra Modi to the holy river Ganga in his response to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of corruption against the Prime Minister. At a press conference, Prasad said Modi was “pure like the Ganga” and an “epitome of honesty”, the minister even accused Gandhi of diverting attention from Agusta Westland helicopter scam.

“I condemn the irresponsible and shameful allegations of Rahul Gandhi… The public will never believe this. The country could not expect anything else from Rahul Gandhi who had been the second most important person in the Congress, whose whole history stinks with corruption. The saga of the Congress is to promote looters of public money and protect them,” he said, adding the Congress leader was quite thoughtless in his allegations.

Prasad was massively trolled on Twitter for his comment earlier and Twitter can’t get over the ‘Ganga’ comment either. The space is flooded with Ganga memes and even jokes on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

RS Prasad: Modi Ji Ganga Samaan Hai

Arvind Kejriwal: Sahi keh rahe ho, aur ye raha saboot jab Modi ne mujhe maarne ki koshish ki thi pic.twitter.com/wnDgqruT3X — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 21, 2016

Ganga samaan PM 😂😂😂😂…fir toh sahi hai ki desh ganga me doob raha hai — Rofl Gandhi Goelian (@RoflGandhi_) December 21, 2016

Ganga ke bas roop badlte hain, sangharsh wahi rehta hai. pic.twitter.com/DCirtHpZpL — Rofl Gandhi Goelian (@RoflGandhi_) December 22, 2016

R. Prasad; Modi is as Clean as Ganga.

BJP plans to Spend how much on Modi Clean Up. 😂😂 #BJPKiGangaMaili http://t.co/clnAWxZdTS — Aarti (@aartic02) December 21, 2016

Ravi Shankar Prasad has asked for the resignation of Ganga for not being as clean as Modi. #Sahara — Hypocrisy Watch (@bigotry_watch) December 21, 2016

RS Prasad: Modi Ganga ke samaan hain Kejriwal: Iss Ganga ko maila kar ke chhodunga . pic.twitter.com/mvE4KI5laZ — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) December 21, 2016

