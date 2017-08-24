Only in Express

Ravi Shankar Prasad says govt was of view privacy is fundamental right, Twitterati call it ‘blatant lie’

Ravi Shankar Prasad's series of tweets have invited a lot of backlash on the micro-blogging site, especially by people who pointed out how previously the Central government has maintained that this fundamental right is not absolute.

Published:August 24, 2017 5:40 pm
'Govt was of the view that #RightToPrivacy should be a fundamental right,' Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
In a historic judgment, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that privacy is a fundamental right, intrinsic under Article 21 and part III of the Constitution. A nine-judge Constitution bench also overruled the verdicts in the MP Sharma and Kharak Singh cases that had held that the Constitution did not protect the right to privacy.  The decision is being seen as a huge setback to the central government that contested in court that the Constitution does not guarantee individual privacy as an inalienable fundamental right. Reacting to the verdict, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, however, stated that the Supreme Court’s decisions in the case was in consonance with that of the Centre’s position. In a series of tweets, the Minister said the BJP government was always in favour of right to privacy as fundamental to the citizens, inviting a barrage of backlash on the micro-blogging site, especially by people who pointed out how previously the Central government has maintained that this fundamental right is not absolute.

This is Prasad’s series of tweets.

“There may be a fundamental right to privacy and it has to be a qualified right since it covers diverse aspects and a sub-species of the Right to Liberty. Every aspect or sub-species cannot qualify to be a fundamental right,” Attorney General KK Venugopal had previously said to the Supreme Court’s nine-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar. And Twitter users lost no time in reminding the minister this, complete with sarcastic jibes and screenshots of Venugopal’s submission that was splashed all over media.

Check out some of the reactions his posts garnered in no time.

