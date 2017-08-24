Ravi Shankar Prasad says govt was of view privacy is fundamental right, Twitterati call it ‘blatant lie’

‘Govt was of the view that #RightToPrivacy should be a fundamental right,’ Ravi Shankar Prasad said. (Source: File Photo) ‘Govt was of the view that #RightToPrivacy should be a fundamental right,’ Ravi Shankar Prasad said. (Source: File Photo)

In a historic judgment, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that privacy is a fundamental right, intrinsic under Article 21 and part III of the Constitution. A nine-judge Constitution bench also overruled the verdicts in the MP Sharma and Kharak Singh cases that had held that the Constitution did not protect the right to privacy. The decision is being seen as a huge setback to the central government that contested in court that the Constitution does not guarantee individual privacy as an inalienable fundamental right. Reacting to the verdict, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, however, stated that the Supreme Court’s decisions in the case was in consonance with that of the Centre’s position. In a series of tweets, the Minister said the BJP government was always in favour of right to privacy as fundamental to the citizens, inviting a barrage of backlash on the micro-blogging site, especially by people who pointed out how previously the Central government has maintained that this fundamental right is not absolute.

This is Prasad’s series of tweets.

Govt was of the view that #RightToPrivacy should be a fundamental right. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 24, 2017

We welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court on #RightToPrivacy. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 24, 2017

What has been the record of the #Congress in protecting individual liberties was seen during Emergency. #RightToPrivacy — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 24, 2017

Supreme Court has said that #RightToPrivacy is not absolute and is subject to reasonable restrictions. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 24, 2017

Supreme Court has taken note of the Committee formed by the Govt on data protection. #RightToPrivacy — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 24, 2017

We welcome all the principles laid down by Supreme Court in the #RightToPrivacy verdict. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 24, 2017

#Aadhaar during UPA regime had no protection of law.We made Aadhaar law & provided legal framework for protection its data. #RightToPrivacy — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 24, 2017

“There may be a fundamental right to privacy and it has to be a qualified right since it covers diverse aspects and a sub-species of the Right to Liberty. Every aspect or sub-species cannot qualify to be a fundamental right,” Attorney General KK Venugopal had previously said to the Supreme Court’s nine-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar. And Twitter users lost no time in reminding the minister this, complete with sarcastic jibes and screenshots of Venugopal’s submission that was splashed all over media.

Check out some of the reactions his posts garnered in no time.

Well bowled, the wicket is turning, so spinners are in. http://t.co/CfAWI9jxJV — Salil Tripathi (@saliltripathi) August 24, 2017

+ “Citizens do not have fundamental right to privacy.” The Centre tells SC – in 2015. http://t.co/nTfJCRC0he — Nilanjana Roy (@nilanjanaroy) August 24, 2017

That is a blatant lie, sir. pic.twitter.com/2WqLpEjmvw — Aleesha Matharu (@almatharu) August 24, 2017

A blatant lie like this deserves at least one resignation, Mr. Prasad. — Sachin Tandon (@cugwmui) August 24, 2017

🤔🤔 I am confused!! Did half a dozen litigants go to the SC for recreation? What was the fight about if govt on our side?? — Sucheta Dalal (@suchetadalal) August 24, 2017

Itna jhoot kaise Bol lete Ho yaar?

This is the reason ppl r celebrating SCs verdict! If govt was of the same view, then y the verdict? — Saravanan H Shankar (@Saran_H_Shankar) August 24, 2017

Sir, yeh kaunsi waali Government thi? pic.twitter.com/Ojtn0uBeK1 — Akshat (@FarziVakeel_) August 24, 2017

When was this, Minister? Not that anyone can recall. Not even your lawyers, perhaps. This wouldn’t have been fought in #SupremeCourt at all. — Vijaya Moorthy (@vmoorthynow) August 24, 2017

