Raveena Tandon gives fitting reply to trolls who tried to school her on ‘Mumbai smog’ tweet

Actor Raveena Tandon's tweet about rising smog levels in Mumbai got her trolled, but not one to back down, she tweeted out one scathing reply after another.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 4, 2018 4:56 pm
Raveena Tandon tweet, Raveena Tandon trolls, Raveena Tandon social media, Raveena Tandon, Raveena Tandon movies, mumbia smog, mumbai pollution, delhi smog, indian express, indian express, news, viral photo Raveena Tandon’s tweet on Mumbai smog levels rising has gone viral, and so have her replies to those trolling her. (Source: File Photo, @TandonRaveena/Twitter)
The openness of the online space allows celebrities to be accessible to everyone, fans or otherwise. While this brings adulation, it also leaves every single move and statement made on these platforms open to attack and comment. This year started with actor Raveena Tandon coming under attack after she tweeted about the rising levels of smog in Mumbai. On Thursday morning, she tweeted, “Smog in mumbai! We are going the delhi way soon… well done maha govt! Maharashtra has lost max forest cover in past 3 years! And now Aarey Forest Soon! Welcome to pollution Hell!” along with a picture of the road.

As it happens, though there were some who joined their voices with the concern she raised, there were many who lashed back with comments on ‘rich people using luxurious cars,’ pointing out that it’s ironical that they should talk about pollution.

Well, not one to let these negative comments go, Tandon took to the micro-blogging site to respond to many of those trolls individually. She pointed out that she’d done a fair amount of work for the environment, and those raising fingers, should get their facts checked. Check out some of her replies.

 

After a morning of firefighting, the actor finished with a message for all:

