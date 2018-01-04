Raveena Tandon gives fitting reply to trolls who tried to school her on ‘Mumbai smog’ tweet

Raveena Tandon’s tweet on Mumbai smog levels rising has gone viral, and so have her replies to those trolling her. (Source: File Photo, @TandonRaveena/Twitter) Raveena Tandon’s tweet on Mumbai smog levels rising has gone viral, and so have her replies to those trolling her. (Source: File Photo, @TandonRaveena/Twitter)

The openness of the online space allows celebrities to be accessible to everyone, fans or otherwise. While this brings adulation, it also leaves every single move and statement made on these platforms open to attack and comment. This year started with actor Raveena Tandon coming under attack after she tweeted about the rising levels of smog in Mumbai. On Thursday morning, she tweeted, “Smog in mumbai! We are going the delhi way soon… well done maha govt! Maharashtra has lost max forest cover in past 3 years! And now Aarey Forest Soon! Welcome to pollution Hell!” along with a picture of the road.

Smog in mumbai! We are going the delhi way soon… well done maha govt! Maharashtra has lost max forest cover in past 3 years! And now Aarey Forest Soon! Welcome to pollution Hell! pic.twitter.com/iWplbcr4Rm — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

As it happens, though there were some who joined their voices with the concern she raised, there were many who lashed back with comments on ‘rich people using luxurious cars,’ pointing out that it’s ironical that they should talk about pollution.

@TandonRaveena stop using ur vehicles it will be great help for the nature,travel by trains/buses http://t.co/R7BmwpbsAy — Tejas salvi (@tejassalvi08) January 4, 2018

@TandonRaveena “fool” really atleast have the decency to talk.

Car causes CO2 levels which are thr root cause of air pollution.

Please refer EVS textbook 4th standard chapter no 5 http://t.co/NOZeg4bfeU — Tejas salvi (@tejassalvi08) January 4, 2018

Sorry, but desires of high and wealthy to occupy high green space and their ability to shell out large value for it results in greed to destroy more green cover. Did anyone contemplate? — Mukul Pendharkar (@mukulpen) January 4, 2018

Why do these old mills in populated South Mumbai need to be used for real estate alone? Why can they not be converted to green patches among the high rises. Money Money Money. Money cannot buy oxygen @CMOMaharashtra — Nikhil Ghag (@nikhilpghag) January 4, 2018

Apane Ghar aur gari me ac use karna band Kiya kya ???? Nahi Kiya hoga — रुपेन्द्रसिँह फौजदार (@rsfauzdar) January 4, 2018

Crybaby celebrities alway will be Passimist. Be Optimist and plant some trees.spend time on awareness of pollution control and stop using those Air conditioners. Goverment can not do everything unless people participate. You guys are all good at pointing fingers on others — Tushar Laddha (@tusharladdha) January 4, 2018

Well, not one to let these negative comments go, Tandon took to the micro-blogging site to respond to many of those trolls individually. She pointed out that she’d done a fair amount of work for the environment, and those raising fingers, should get their facts checked. Check out some of her replies.

The root cause of global warming all over the world number one is deforestation. When were you born son , don’t give me text book references. Solve the basic problem first and then control cars.set a law no more than a car per family, like SINGAPORE http://t.co/bO3ehdGJGz — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

Even if we stop using all cars , it will not restore the damage done by deforestation you fool. Don’t be ignorant. I cycle all short distances ! What do you do ? Stop using what you have to and start walking . http://t.co/CHQXKXXGEc — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

These are prime example of foolish tweets that just want to show other people down. Asses don’t realise that the prime problem is, if NO trees NO oxygen! Deforestation needs to stop.then balance by conserving energy. http://t.co/PRNYFjlcFr — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

Yes .. that’s the reason all of you must join in with starting to preserve first what we already have ! Start with @saveaarey first. Stop the deforestation,join the campaign http://t.co/5IMW8bKo0c — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

The amount of work I have done for the environment, you idiot while you never even lifted a finger . Try save what you have , the amount of trees I have single handedly planted you won’t even be able to count. http://t.co/Ff4QYOF5ae — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

Read the broader context. Conserving energy is a broader term for conversation of all fuels , also electricity. Thoda all padh likhle beta , Phir baat kar. http://t.co/YYhr0f0Ccg — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

After a morning of firefighting, the actor finished with a message for all:

on a better note,cars,fuel emissions,factory waste,garbage choked rivers,plastic waste,R all our problems!everythings counted,slowly we are destroying this planet,let’s be aware and in our own ways try to recycle,preserve.Join in saving @saveaarey aswell.🙏🏼one prob at a time. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

