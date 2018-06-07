Raveena Tandon got a marriage proposal on Twitter and this was her answer

Raveena Tandon joins the list of popular personalities like Tisca Chopra, Divya Dutta and Shashi Tharoor who got marriage proposals on Twitter. Raveena Tandon joins the list of popular personalities like Tisca Chopra, Divya Dutta and Shashi Tharoor who got marriage proposals on Twitter.

Raveena Tandon, who lit up yesteryear’s silver screen with her feisty acting, beautiful smile and impeccable comic timing, just happened to get proposed on Twitter. Well, although Tandon has chosen to stay away from the limelight, going by the looks of it, the Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare girl still seems to have got hearts pining after her.

Anver Ali, who goes by the Twitter handle name DrAnverAli, recently asked the 43-year-old actress: “Would you marry with me”. While several followers of the actor were quick to step up and point out Ali’s wrong English usage, Tandon chose to be a sport. Responding to Ali, she tweeted: “Sorry yaar , you are 13 years late in asking ..” For those who are not in the know, Tandon is married to Anil Thadani, a businessman.

This is Ali’s tweet.

Would you marry with me. — Anver Ali (@DrAnverAli) June 6, 2018

And Tandon responded with a ‘sorry’.

Sorry yaar , you are 13 years late in asking .. http://t.co/00RkRZ8mh7 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 6, 2018

She is, however, not the first celebrity who has been asked out by a fan, thanks to social media. From Tisca Chopra, Divya Dutta to Shashi Tharoor, the marriage proposals keep coming in on the micro-blogging site and how. Time to seriously consider Twitter and Facebook as matrimonial websites as well?

