Ranveer Singh was gifted his wax statue on his birthday and Twitterati lost their calm

Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky demeanour, tongue-in-cheek humour, wacky wardrobe and versatile acting. What he is definitely not known for is having a wax statue of his made until now. As the actor turned 32 on July 6 this year, the Musée Grévin wax museum of Paris gifted the ‘Lootera’ actor a wax statue of his own. Well, as pleasant as the gifting idea seemed, it would be safe to say that Twitterati collectively lost their calm! Why? Because people were left guessing if it is Shiamak Davar, Kay Kay Menon, Sonu Sood or Ray Romano. Well, anybody but Singh!

Musée Grévin unveiled Singh’s wax statue on the occasion of his birthday and tweeted him a birthday wish #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh along with a video of the unveiling. Ever since then, many of his fans have not known what peaceful sleep is.

Dare to check out for yourself. Well, enjoy!

Check out some of the reactions his (well, we still have doubts) statue has garnered on Twitter.

What have they done to his face?! He looks like a hybrid between Sriram Nene and Ray Romano! pic.twitter.com/snkVwAJ1RJ — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) July 7, 2017

When ur cuzin says “I’m taking art classes, will u be my model”. u r like “OFC my child” and feel v pretty and she says done and shows u diz http://t.co/X3mbC5ePNP — ChetVenkataraghavan (@GoldenfaceTL12) July 7, 2017

Also shaimak dawar! — Saaj (@SaajJain) July 7, 2017

This is so wrong but still better than that Ronaldo statue — Aliefya (@AliefyaFida) July 7, 2017

that looks like Kay Kay Menon and Ranveer Singh had a love child — Suprateek Chatterjee (@SupraMario) July 7, 2017

