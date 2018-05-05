Ranveer Singh says he wasn’t rich while growing up, Twitterati mock him with #YoRanveerSoPoor jokes

Ranveer Singh’s ‘not enough money’ comment triggered many #YoRanveerSoPoor jokes on social media. (Source: File Photo) Ranveer Singh’s ‘not enough money’ comment triggered many #YoRanveerSoPoor jokes on social media. (Source: File Photo)

Ranveer Singh has struck the right chord with his stellar performances in most of the films he has starred in. However, it seems like the actor’s understanding of “not having enough money” recently did not go down well with people on social media. It all started after the Padmaavat actor shed light on his family vacations in an interview with Condé Nast Traveller.

Talking about his childhood, the 32-year-old star said that his family did not have a lot of money while growing up and his parents had to save up a lot of money for their big summer holiday abroad. He then added that he remembered going to Indonesia, Singapore, Italy, but mostly the US as he had many family members there.

“We didn’t have a lot of money when I was growing up. So my parents would save up and save up for that one big summer holiday abroad; I remember going to Indonesia, Singapore, Italy, but most often it was the US–we had a lot of family there. And December was always Goa with my grandparents,” Singh said.

He spoke about many things, but this particular statement grabbed much attention on social media. Perturbed with his comment, soon the hashtag #YoRanveerSoPoor started trending on social media and many people highlighted the irony in Singh’s words. While some trolled the actor, others felt that he was being insensitive to those who do not have money.

If making annual trips abroad in the 90s was the doings of the poor, we need new adjectives for the economic status of 65% of our country’s population. #YoRanveerSoPoor — BeingAlien (@Vaga__bound) May 5, 2018

#YoRanveerSoPoor ranveer was so poor that he would go to Buckingham palace every year but could not go this year due to prince harry’s wedding. — Sumanyu Dalal (@SumanyuD) May 5, 2018

#YoRanveerSoPoor As @kangna_ranaut put it “your idea of poverty is very different from your idea of poverty” @RanveerOfficial for kids who never had a real holiday this isn’t what they want to know or read. #notcool — Simi (@simmzzzz) May 5, 2018

We didn’t have enough money while growing up so my parents would save up for that big summer holiday. I remember going to Lado Sarai, Mehrauli, Paschim Vihar, even Punjabi Bagh. But most often it was Hauz Khas- we had a lot of family there. #YoRanveerSoPoor — Shivaani (@mcshivanisen) May 5, 2018

#YoRanveerSoPoor that he didnt have enough contacts to get himself a Dharma contract for his debut and so was forced to settle for a YRF contract. pic.twitter.com/QQ2Cv8DKa0 — Od (@odshek) May 4, 2018

#YoRanveerSoPoor that his dad gifted him an expensive SUV for his bday but couldnt afford to get a one digit number plate for the car. — Od (@odshek) May 4, 2018

I actually thought I was pretty rich until I read this. Suddenly feel so poor 😥😥 #YoRanveerSoPoor

I don’t even have ‘lots’ of family abroad..crap.. I m less than poor😥😥😜 pic.twitter.com/wMne9YoAfx — ❤Crazy4Fawad❤ (@crazy4fawad) May 5, 2018

