Saturday, May 05, 2018
Ranveer Singh says he wasn’t rich while growing up, Twitterati mock him with #YoRanveerSoPoor jokes

Ranveer Singh's statement about 'not having enough money' caught much attention on social media. Soon, the hashtag #YoRanveerSoPoor started trending and people highlighted the irony in his words.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 5, 2018 7:53:07 pm
Ranveer Singh, #YoRanveerSoPoor, ranveer not rich enough comment, ranveer says he is not rich, not having enough money comment, ranveer tweet, ranveer interview, ranveer trolls, indian express, indian expess enws Ranveer Singh’s ‘not enough money’ comment triggered many #YoRanveerSoPoor jokes on social media. (Source: File Photo)
Ranveer Singh has struck the right chord with his stellar performances in most of the films he has starred in. However, it seems like the actor’s understanding of “not having enough money” recently did not go down well with people on social media. It all started after the Padmaavat actor shed light on his family vacations in an interview with Condé Nast Traveller.

Talking about his childhood, the 32-year-old star said that his family did not have a lot of money while growing up and his parents had to save up a lot of money for their big summer holiday abroad. He then added that he remembered going to Indonesia, Singapore, Italy, but mostly the US as he had many family members there.

“We didn’t have a lot of money when I was growing up. So my parents would save up and save up for that one big summer holiday abroad; I remember going to Indonesia, Singapore, Italy, but most often it was the US–we had a lot of family there. And December was always Goa with my grandparents,” Singh said.

He spoke about many things, but this particular statement grabbed much attention on social media. Perturbed with his comment, soon the hashtag #YoRanveerSoPoor started trending on social media and many people highlighted the irony in Singh’s words. While some trolled the actor, others felt that he was being insensitive to those who do not have money.

What is your take on Ranveer Singh’s statement? Tell us in the comments below.

