Ranveer Singh in a onesie, Twitterati go nuts figuring out why

Covered from top to bottom, the actor looked rather unusual and Twitterati went berserk.

By: Trends Desk | Updated: February 20, 2017 10:19 pm
ranveer singh, shahid birthday bash, ranveer singh shahid birthday party, ranveer singh fashion, ranveer singh bizarre fashion, ranveer singh latest fashion, indian express The actor looked rather unusual and Twitterati could not handle it.

When it comes to quirky men’s fashion, there’s no one who can beat Befikre Ranveer Singh. Be it bright pop or neon colours, funky prints or even skirts, yes, the Bollywood star has slayed all looks in style. and we would not be wrong to say, that only he could pull off some of these eccentric looks.

His naughty-candid conversations, his amazing style and boisterousness, paired with unabashed show of affection for his lady love, everything garners attention. There’s hardly anything about him that goes unnoticed by fans or Netizens in particular.

Just like how the Padmavati actor decided to turn up at his co-star Shahid Kapoor’s birthday party on Sunday. In Mumbai temperature, the Lootera actor decided to wear a beige colour onesie! Paired with a black sneakers and sunglasses for the evening, even the charming smile of the actor could not save him.

Covered from top to bottom, the actor looked rather unusual and Twitterati could not unsee it. The Tweeple had a field day captioning his picture and mostly it all pointed to ‘condom’ jokes. Yes, Twitter users felt that the actor’s sporty attire was a personification of ‘protection’! Of course, many agreed that with that kind of confidence, he can nail any looks in style.

