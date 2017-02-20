Ranveer Singh in a onesie, Twitterati go nuts figuring out why

The actor looked rather unusual and Twitterati could not handle it. The actor looked rather unusual and Twitterati could not handle it.

When it comes to quirky men’s fashion, there’s no one who can beat Befikre Ranveer Singh. Be it bright pop or neon colours, funky prints or even skirts, yes, the Bollywood star has slayed all looks in style. and we would not be wrong to say, that only he could pull off some of these eccentric looks.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh’s picture has gone viral because people can’t get over what he’s wearing

His naughty-candid conversations, his amazing style and boisterousness, paired with unabashed show of affection for his lady love, everything garners attention. There’s hardly anything about him that goes unnoticed by fans or Netizens in particular.

ALSO READ | Another picture of Ranveer Singh goes viral because of his attire

Just like how the Padmavati actor decided to turn up at his co-star Shahid Kapoor’s birthday party on Sunday. In Mumbai temperature, the Lootera actor decided to wear a beige colour onesie! Paired with a black sneakers and sunglasses for the evening, even the charming smile of the actor could not save him.

Covered from top to bottom, the actor looked rather unusual and Twitterati could not unsee it. The Tweeple had a field day captioning his picture and mostly it all pointed to ‘condom’ jokes. Yes, Twitter users felt that the actor’s sporty attire was a personification of ‘protection’! Of course, many agreed that with that kind of confidence, he can nail any looks in style.

Check out some of the funny reactions here.

Life me bus Ranveer Singh jaisa confidence level chahiye bc. — Shriti (@Zugambi) February 20, 2017

Ranveer Singh all set to join the Avengers pic.twitter.com/7lI2WJ6KRG — Mahatma Wayne (@kehke_lena) February 20, 2017

Interviewer: “Who is your favourite character in Spirited Away?”

Me: pic.twitter.com/00YSN9wtUy — Rohan (@mojorojo) February 20, 2017

Yeh bik gayi hai fashion industry. pic.twitter.com/9j7FtM8wNM — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) February 20, 2017

When the guy at the shop says “5 rupees per plastic bag sir” but you only have a 2000 note pic.twitter.com/iLh8rhcTb4 — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) February 20, 2017

When you zoom into your sperm using a microscope. pic.twitter.com/dA7AnoX1Uu — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) February 20, 2017