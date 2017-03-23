Twitterati spotted a photo of Ranveer Singh, SRK and Amitabh Bachchan and now can’t stop laughing

The Internet has tossed the picture on to our news-feeds, especially on Twitter, complete with rib-tickling captions!(Source: The lying Lama/Twitter) The Internet has tossed the picture on to our news-feeds, especially on Twitter, complete with rib-tickling captions!(Source: The lying Lama/Twitter)

Other than being a splendid actor and for apparently dating the beautiful Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh is also known for his love for eccentric dressing and bizarre fashion statements. Be it his recent appearance in a white attire or a black sheer number, the actor has turned heads with his ‘unusual’ fashion choices. On the same lines, now a picture of the actor wearing a red blazer over a white frilled shirt and talking to Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan is now going viral.

Although the picture is from HT Most Stylish Awards of 2016, the Internet which has its own way of surprising social media users, has now tossed the picture on to our news feeds, especially on Twitter, complete with rib-tickling captions!

From comparisons of different iPhone versions to calling him an ambulance to even a Kingfisher airline air-hostess, Twitterati left no stone unturned as they picked this photo from last year and tossed it around, sprinkled with generous doses of sarcasm and humour.

Sample some of the reactions here.

“Saale ekdum iPhone jaisa lag raha hai.” pic.twitter.com/R8dknG70Sn — Riddhi Dhebri (@RiddhiDhebri) March 22, 2017

“Kabhi insaano waale kapde bhi pehen liya kar” pic.twitter.com/EktfCeCx4M — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 22, 2017

SRK: Abey yeh colour combinations kahan se laata hai ?

Ranveer: Big B ke tweets mein jo pics hoti hain, wahan se

Amitabh: T-2483 Hainnn ? pic.twitter.com/qY6QdsnarZ — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) March 22, 2017

@KyaUkhaadLega @Life_is_Osome

Srk-tabiyat to shi hai na tera aaj ye kya Pehn liya tune????? pic.twitter.com/Mar6KKL6cH — PALLAV (@Impallav37) March 22, 2017

Ye lo! Aa gaya ambulance! pic.twitter.com/topVg6AkV3 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) March 22, 2017

@LetMeFlirt @coolfunnytshirt Kingfisher ke airline bandh hogayi lekim Air Hostess abhi bhi kaam kar rahein hai — Sharma Ji (@Kashu1291) March 23, 2017

