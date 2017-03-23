Trending News

Twitterati spotted a photo of Ranveer Singh, SRK and Amitabh Bachchan and now can’t stop laughing

'iPhone Black, Grey and Red'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 23, 2017 3:34 pm
ranveer singh, ranveer singh outfit, ranveer singh weird outfit, ranveer singh outfit viral, ranveer singh viral photo, ranveer singgh srk amitabh bachchan ht most stylish, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news The Internet has tossed the picture on to our news-feeds, especially on Twitter, complete with rib-tickling captions!(Source: The lying Lama/Twitter)

Other than being a splendid actor and for apparently dating the beautiful Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh is also known for his love for eccentric dressing and bizarre fashion statements. Be it his recent appearance in a white attire or a black sheer number, the actor has turned heads with his ‘unusual’ fashion choices. On the same lines, now a picture of the actor wearing a red blazer over a white frilled shirt and talking to Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan is now going viral.

Although the picture is from HT Most Stylish Awards of 2016, the Internet which has its own way of surprising social media users, has now tossed the picture on to our news feeds, especially on Twitter, complete with rib-tickling captions!

From comparisons of different iPhone versions to calling him an ambulance to even a Kingfisher airline air-hostess, Twitterati left no stone unturned as they picked this photo from last year and tossed it around, sprinkled with generous doses of sarcasm and humour.

Sample some of the reactions here.

