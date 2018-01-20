Latest News

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Padmaavat’ to ‘Gully Boy’ transformation inspires hilarious memes on Twitter

Ranveer Singh's drastic transformation from Padmaavat's Allauddin Khilji to Gully Boy's rapper Divine has won many hearts. No sooner did he tweet it, Twitter started buzzing with hilarious memes inspired by his picture.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 20, 2018 10:30 pm
ranveer singh, padmaavat, ranveer singh transformation, gully boy, ranveer singh memes, ranveer singh body memes, ranveer singh pics, ranveer singh jokes, indian express, indian express news Do you have a funny meme inspired from Ranveer Singh’s transformation too? (Source: Ranveer Singh/Twitter)
Ever since Ranveer Singh made his debut in the Indian film industry, the actor has never failed to impress movie buffs with his performances. From Band Baja Baaraat to Bajirao Mastani and now, his role in Padmaavat — he always tries to come up with diverse characters, and mostly lives up to the audience’s expectations.

Spilling the beans about yet another drastic transformation for his characters in two back-to-back films, the 32-year-old actor shared a collage of his body on Twitter. While, in one picture, he is all beefed up for Padmaavat’s Allauddin Khilji; in the other one, he looks lean for his role as the rapper Divine in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming movie Gully Boy. Singh won many hearts with the picture as it reflected his hard work to become the characters on screen.

Check out his tweet here.

No sooner did he post it on Twitter, it went viral and had collected more than 2,600 retweets and 28,000 likes, at the time of writing. Many fitness buffs were inspired with his dedication — including badminton player Saina Nehwal and actor Shruti Seth!

Steal a glance at some reactions here.

But, it soon transpired into a fresh set of memes and Twitter users couldn’t help but add to it with their punch of amusing situations from daily life. Share a good laugh with your friends after looking at these memes.

What are you views after looking at the post? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

