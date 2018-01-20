Ranveer Singh’s ‘Padmaavat’ to ‘Gully Boy’ transformation inspires hilarious memes on Twitter

Do you have a funny meme inspired from Ranveer Singh’s transformation too? (Source: Ranveer Singh/Twitter) Do you have a funny meme inspired from Ranveer Singh’s transformation too? (Source: Ranveer Singh/Twitter)

Ever since Ranveer Singh made his debut in the Indian film industry, the actor has never failed to impress movie buffs with his performances. From Band Baja Baaraat to Bajirao Mastani and now, his role in Padmaavat — he always tries to come up with diverse characters, and mostly lives up to the audience’s expectations.

Spilling the beans about yet another drastic transformation for his characters in two back-to-back films, the 32-year-old actor shared a collage of his body on Twitter. While, in one picture, he is all beefed up for Padmaavat’s Allauddin Khilji; in the other one, he looks lean for his role as the rapper Divine in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming movie Gully Boy. Singh won many hearts with the picture as it reflected his hard work to become the characters on screen.

Check out his tweet here.

No sooner did he post it on Twitter, it went viral and had collected more than 2,600 retweets and 28,000 likes, at the time of writing. Many fitness buffs were inspired with his dedication — including badminton player Saina Nehwal and actor Shruti Seth!

Steal a glance at some reactions here.

Wowwww👌👌 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 19, 2018

MAN!!!!!! What a transformation!!!!! — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) January 19, 2018

Brother you are the ultimate example of being in character. Mindblowing 👍👍 — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) January 19, 2018

What a transformation !! You always have done this since your first film to current look. You get right into the skin of character that we don’t see Ranveer Singh at all! 😘👏🏽 — Ranveer Ki Kiran❤️ (@ranveerskiran1) January 19, 2018

But, it soon transpired into a fresh set of memes and Twitter users couldn’t help but add to it with their punch of amusing situations from daily life. Share a good laugh with your friends after looking at these memes.

Wallet at the beginning of month – Wallet during month end pic.twitter.com/sKTNF0ap9Q — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 19, 2018

Pic1 – Boys before and after marriage.

Pic2- girls before and after marriage. pic.twitter.com/p4m5snpzn4 — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) January 20, 2018

What actually people think when they drink green tea. http://t.co/nEmjWnCVQR — Sai kiran (@msaik95) January 19, 2018

What government says before elecetion

Vs

What government actually does after election pic.twitter.com/dQ3B7kaaCo — R O H A N ☠ (@too_Hazardous10) January 20, 2018

When speaking in AIB Knockout Vs When speaking about Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/vUIhwk8I85 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 19, 2018

Cricket performance of India explained. pic.twitter.com/hvjJm3v0to — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 19, 2018

Rohit Sharma’s performance at home – Rohit Sharma’s performance overseas pic.twitter.com/djLe36UDwH — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 19, 2018

What are you views after looking at the post? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

