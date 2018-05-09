This scene from Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh’s Allaudin Khilji has become a HILARIOUS meme on Twitter

Netizens have given this cene from Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh a hilarious twist by putting it in different hypothetical (or not) situations. Netizens have given this cene from Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh a hilarious twist by putting it in different hypothetical (or not) situations.

In case you are already getting withdrawal symptoms after the grand wedding celebrations of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja ended on May 8, Twitter is the place you probably have chances at remaining hopeful. Amidst the countless memes and hilarious reactions the grand wedding celebrations (and Taimur’s man-bun) resulted in on the Internet, a screen-grab of Ranveer Singh as Allaudin Khilji mouthing a dialogue in the movie has gone viral. The picture has Singh’s depiction of the sultan of Hindustan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial directorial venture Padmaavat, also starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, saying “Ye tohfa humne khud ko diya hai. (I have given this gift to myself.)” that has gone viral.

But how? — Giving no care about whatever context the dialogue was said in the movie, Netizens have given it a hilarious twist by putting it in different hypothetical (or not) situations. “When you switch your alarm off and sleep for ten extra minutes.” “When I decide to stay in my room my relatives visit our home,” “The feeling when you give 5/5 rating in self appraisal,” are some of the reactions that are cracking people up on the micro-blogging site.

Here is a bunch of others that are equally hilarious!

Me falling in one sided love. pic.twitter.com/7eZp9vzZab — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 8, 2018

*Monday morning* Me *calls* : aaj office late aaunga

Boss : kis khushi mein?

Me : pic.twitter.com/4YqvKdVglz — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 7, 2018

When you switch your alarm off and sleep for ten extra minutes. pic.twitter.com/mdCnmRZPgm — Angoor Stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) May 6, 2018

When I decide to stay in my room my relatives visit our home pic.twitter.com/reUwSZlXFk — Sir Dinesh Kartik (@SirDineshkartic) May 7, 2018

The feeling when you give 5/5 rating in self appraisal pic.twitter.com/HoEkgThyZ1 — Secret Santa (@Secret_Saanta) May 7, 2018

When my friends say about my crush,”Bhai ye kyo nahi patau”

Me: pic.twitter.com/YVtQ6l5vFt — Pleasure_myself🤟 (@rj_rohit319) May 6, 2018

In a buffe dinner…

when you take 25 goolaabjamoons. pic.twitter.com/D2pP1aymyA — फ्रॕक्चर बंड्या (@BANDOPANT_) May 6, 2018

Have any similarly funny context to give this Ranveer Singh meme? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

