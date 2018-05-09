Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
This scene from Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh’s Allaudin Khilji has become a HILARIOUS meme on Twitter

The picture going viral on Twitter has Ranveer Singh's Allaudin Khilji from Padmaavat, also starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, saying 'Ye tohfa humne khud ko diya hai. (I have given this gift to myself.)'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 9, 2018 4:33:28 pm
ranveer singh, ranveer singh memes, ranveer singh funny, ranveer singh funny videos, ranveer singh hilarious memes, ranveer singh trolls, ranveer singh twitter, ranveer singh tweets, ranveer singh viral, Indian Express Netizens have given this cene from Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh a hilarious twist by putting it in different hypothetical (or not) situations.

In case you are already getting withdrawal symptoms after the grand wedding celebrations of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja ended on May 8, Twitter is the place you probably have chances at remaining hopeful. Amidst the countless memes and hilarious reactions the grand wedding celebrations (and Taimur’s man-bun) resulted in on the Internet, a screen-grab of Ranveer Singh as Allaudin Khilji mouthing a dialogue in the movie has gone viral. The picture has Singh’s depiction of the sultan of Hindustan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial directorial venture Padmaavat, also starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, saying “Ye tohfa humne khud ko diya hai. (I have given this gift to myself.)” that has gone viral.

But how? — Giving no care about whatever context the dialogue was said in the movie, Netizens have given it a hilarious twist by putting it in different hypothetical (or not) situations. “When you switch your alarm off and sleep for ten extra minutes.” “When I decide to stay in my room my relatives visit our home,” “The feeling when you give 5/5 rating in self appraisal,” are some of the reactions that are cracking people up on the micro-blogging site.

Here is a bunch of others that are equally hilarious!

Have any similarly funny context to give this Ranveer Singh meme? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

 

