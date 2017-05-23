Twitterati’s on a caption frenzy with this photo of Ranveer Singh in the bathtub from Befikre

Ranveer Singh is making news — this time, for not wearing any clothes at all! (Source: Harami Parindey/Twitter) Ranveer Singh is making news — this time, for not wearing any clothes at all! (Source: Harami Parindey/Twitter)

Other than being the wonderful actor he is, Ranveer Singh is known for his eccentricity, his enthusiasm and for ‘dating’ one of the most beautiful women in the industry, Deepika Padukone. But often, his quirky fashion sense has also managed to hog quite some limelight of its own. The Befikre actor has earlier made headlines for his unconventional fashion choices — remember the sheer black ‘salwar kameez that he borrowed from Deepika Padukone’ or a white hoodie outfit that made him look like a ‘walking plastic bag‘? Well, this time Twitterati is going crazy over a picture of the actor, but not because he is wearing something quirky! In fact, because is lying in a tub full of water umm. … butt naked.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh in yet another weird outfit, Twitterati go nuts figuring out why

Here are some of the hilarious reactions the picture has generated on the Internet.

When you accidentally like her 230 weeks old picture while stalking Instagram. pic.twitter.com/eILjNSjrNf — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 22, 2017

“Deepika ki dress nai mil rahi hai” pic.twitter.com/4pY6MKZ5sE — Akshay Jain (@AkshayKatariyaa) May 22, 2017

Some one told him to wear sober clothes that day. pic.twitter.com/AxLsjqySY2 — Jhootingkar Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 22, 2017

After watching Befikre.. pic.twitter.com/ShCF0IrrnM — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 22, 2017

When designers had no new designs left to try out. pic.twitter.com/QzeOXYhcTw — PunK (@punk_hardik) May 22, 2017

Student’s condition after seeing JEE Main & NEET dress codes pic.twitter.com/wgVqUvErdF — Sagnik (@Sangy_Sagnik) May 22, 2017

When you start thinking of your future while taking bath :( pic.twitter.com/MQfoeaPi94 — dhinchak gareeb (@Teetotroller_) May 22, 2017

When Mom wakes you up at 4AM & asks you to take bath. pic.twitter.com/o9HYqgN8rH — Vichu (@vichupedia) May 22, 2017

When you accidentally send the ss of ur crush’s chat to ur crush instead of your best frnd. pic.twitter.com/5sS312ZpcE — Unattractive soul™ (@TheAlteria) May 22, 2017

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh in yet another weird outfit, Twitterati go nuts figuring out why

A still from his movie Befikre that co-starred Vaani Kapoor, the actor’s but-naked pictures made headlines even before the film released. It seems, the diligent people on the Internet dug up the photo again and are busy giving it hilarious captions. From comparing a morose looking Singh to the situation of students “after seeing JEE Main & NEET dress codes” to giving the photo captions like “When you accidentally like her 230 weeks old picture while stalking Instagram”, “When you accidentally send the ss of ur crush’s chat to ur crush instead of your best frnd”, it seems Twitter users had a field day with the pictures.

Have something funny to say about the pictures? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd