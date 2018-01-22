Ranveer Singh’s ‘ode to Bollywood’ outfit at Filmfare Awards function becomes a hit meme on the Internet

Ranveer Singh’s heavily Bollywood-inspired suit that he wore to the Filmfare Awards has caught the fancy of the Internet users.(Source: Ranveersingh/Instagram) Ranveer Singh’s heavily Bollywood-inspired suit that he wore to the Filmfare Awards has caught the fancy of the Internet users.(Source: Ranveersingh/Instagram)

When it comes to wearing your heart on your sleeves, Ranveer Singh has managed to nail the memo each time he makes a public appearance. Known for his infectious energy and eccentricities, in addition to his stellar acting prowess, Singh has flaunted his whacky sense of fashion like a badge he is extremely proud of. And while at it, he has been quite a sport and managed to inspire the Netizens every once in a while to come up with hilarious memes based on his unconventional dressing sense. It was only recently that the actor’s drastic body transformation for his next with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ sent the Internet into an overdrive as they went to town making memes. Now, it is his heavily Bollywood-inspired suit that he wore to the Filmfare Awards that has caught the fancy of the Internet users.

The suit, a tribute to the cult films of the 1980s and 1990s, was paired with a black waist-coat and bow tie and needless to say, the actor looked his dapper best in it. Meanwhile, Twitterati got down to business to give us some of the most hilariously relatable memes doing the rounds of the Internet now.

She – I Love Bollywood Me ( Trying to impress her) – pic.twitter.com/VrmmSqbYt5 — Sanjeev (@Snju_Baba) January 20, 2018

Crush: I love Bollywood movies

Me *next day*: pic.twitter.com/s6XA64ZcPU — Corporate Dalit (@CorporateDalit) January 20, 2018

Best costume to play dumb charades in pic.twitter.com/uwpcoBoRJq — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 20, 2018

Quote: Wear your Success like a T-shirt not a tuxedo. RS: I will wear everyone’s success that too like a tuxedo. pic.twitter.com/bHY8rta11l — Scar F. Swamy (@RAC7R) January 21, 2018

Deepika : I love old bollywood movies Ranveer : Say no more pic.twitter.com/oJCtuvtx0V — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) January 20, 2018

Yeh ek hi piece banaya hai bhagwan ne 😂 — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) January 20, 2018

While at it, Twitterati found another picture of the actor wearing a black-and-white striped outfit with a faux Afro and you guessed it.. It was memes galore!

Update yourself pic.twitter.com/WtAuvoH4Pt — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) January 20, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd