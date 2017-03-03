‘Rani Mukerji in coma’ from Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega is now a hilarious meme, thanks to Twitterati who can’t keep calm

Though it must have made for a heart-wrenching part of the movie then, now, Internet has officially turned her into hilarious memes. (Source: Sand D Singh/Twitter) Though it must have made for a heart-wrenching part of the movie then, now, Internet has officially turned her into hilarious memes. (Source: Sand D Singh/Twitter)

There can never be a dull moment on the Internet, thanks to an army of Twitter users who keep their sharp eyes always wide open. And the latest to become a subject matter on virality on the Indian Twitter space is ‘Rani Mukerji in coma’. Yes, Twitter users are having a ball making memes of Rani Mukerji crying in coma — a scene from the film Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega.

The film released in 2000 stars Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Salman Khan, with Mukerji in a comatose state, for most parts. Towards the end of an emotional scene in the movie, the actress is seen lying on the hospital bed with tears rolling out of her eyes. Though it must have made for a heart-wrenching part of the movie then, but now the Internet has officially turned her into memes. And they are hilarious and relatable — at the same time!

Sample some of the reactions here.

Mom : uth ja office nahi jaana? Me : pic.twitter.com/RI08SZz5Xt — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 3, 2017

When u are in coma..and started hearing to surya vamsam dialogues in set max.. — straight forward (@sudhirsai7) March 3, 2017

When bae fights with you and goes to sleep and you lie on bed like pic.twitter.com/YzyQq9myzj — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 2, 2017

ICU mein kanda kaatna bandh karo BC ???????? pic.twitter.com/8pBcT6pAei — Arjun (@zoomphatak) March 2, 2017

when its Sale of 75% on Zara but you in Coma pic.twitter.com/MU4pZimzd8 — Piyush (@friendlii_ghost) March 2, 2017

when your sibling says “tujhe kachre k dibbe se uthaaya tha mom dad ne” pic.twitter.com/PqMPBnBj7K — Nirzary (@nirzary) March 2, 2017

When Facebook randomly shows your ‘5 years ago’ happy photo with your ex. pic.twitter.com/Sab6wPjOoY — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) March 2, 2017

When you gain consciousness after a year and boss asks you why is the presentation not complete yet. pic.twitter.com/GkwbYTy0ND — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) March 2, 2017

Sanghan Waiting for Achhe Din pic.twitter.com/YN2Iu1flDI — Joy (@Joydas) March 2, 2017

See what else is going viral here.

