‘Rani Mukerji in coma’ from Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega is now a hilarious meme, thanks to Twitterati who can’t keep calm

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 3, 2017 10:51 am
rani mukherjee, rani mukherjee memes, rani mukherjee twitter, rani mukherjee latest, rani mukherjee latest news, rani mukherjee har dil jo pyaar karega, har dil jo pyaar karega scenes, rani mukherjee in har dil jo pyaar karega, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending in india Though it must have made for a heart-wrenching part of the movie then, now, Internet has officially turned her into hilarious memes. (Source: Sand D Singh/Twitter)

There can never be a dull moment on the Internet, thanks to an army of Twitter users who keep their sharp eyes always wide open. And the latest to become a subject matter on virality on the Indian Twitter space is ‘Rani Mukerji in coma’. Yes, Twitter users are having a ball making memes of Rani Mukerji crying in coma — a scene from the film Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega.

The film released in 2000 stars Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Salman Khan, with Mukerji in a comatose state, for most parts. Towards the end of an emotional scene in the movie, the actress is seen lying on the hospital bed with tears rolling out of her eyes. Though it must have made for a heart-wrenching part of the movie then, but now the Internet has officially turned her into memes. And they are hilarious and relatable — at the same time!

Sample some of the reactions here.

See what else is going viral here.

