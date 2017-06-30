Madhavan’s sneak peek shower selfie is making women go weak in the knees

Madhavan’s shower selfie has gone viral! (Source: R Madhavan/Instagram) Madhavan’s shower selfie has gone viral! (Source: R Madhavan/Instagram)

R Madhavan has created quite a fan brigade after starring in films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Rang De Basanti. As a lover boy, the actor charmed hearts onscreen and the imprint hasn’t yet faded away from minds. Sixteen years later, he still looks the same, and when he surprised his fans by sharing a sneak peek after taking a shower, his irresistible looks made women go weak in their knees. No, it’s not just us saying that, but millions of his fans across social media networking platforms who have expressed their feelings for the actor. Sun-kissed and fresh as a daisy, he glistened as he flaunting his bare chest. “Morning light post a shower… feeling fresh after a good long nights sleep.. after the long travels,” he captioned the photo.

Steal a glance at his stance in the post-shower selfie here.

No sooner had he uploaded his picture, thousands of comments from his female fans flooded his official profile. From asking him to be “not so hot” to saying, “he’s so beautiful, it hurts!” people simply went all out on Twitter and Instagram. One user even went on to tag him as “one of the most handsome south Indian actor we have,” and another one said: “U r my childhood crush n still continue to be… my husband will be so jealous of u.” The humble actor retweeted all the sweet comments and even wrote back to them personally.

Take a look at some reactions that the photo generated on Twitter.

I’m having a bad bad day. Starts contemplating the reason of my existence. #Maddy be like, SAY NO MORE. @ActorMadhavan ♥️ pic.twitter.com/RGumcf1Cm8 — Sruthi Sahasranaman (@paradoxinprowl) June 29, 2017

Ohh I am so sorry… did not mean to… ha ha ha http://t.co/nihTBZhjWT — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 29, 2017

Everyone should appreciate beauty. Right now I am taking time out to appreciate this beautiful man. @ActorMadhavan. ::sigh:: pic.twitter.com/QACJwc8QQ2 — Shagufta Ahmed (@Shaguftaaa) June 29, 2017

Heyy how very kind… 🙏🙏🙏🙏😊😊 http://t.co/nS0CCPiL4T — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 29, 2017

Please please do http://t.co/UX7W2pyIb6 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 29, 2017

The photo has gone viral with more than 90,000 likes on the photo sharing networking platform. Don’t you think he’s a handsome hunk? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

