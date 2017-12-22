Top News

Ranbir Kapoor conducts first AMA on social media, leaves fans pleased with his answers

Even though actor Ranbir Kapoor is not fond of social media, he conducted his first AMA with his fans in collaboration with his fan club. The hashtag #ChatWithRanbir garnered a lot of attention.

ranbir kapoor, ranbir kapoor on social media, ranbir kapoor twitter, is ranbir kapoor on twitter, Indian express, Indian express news Ranbir Kapoor’s first social media AMA with fans and followers left many pleased. (Source: Express photo by Yogen Shah)
Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is known for his aversion to social media, but all hell broke loose when he appeared on Twitter for his first-ever AMA (Ask Me Anything) session. Popular fan club account @RanbirKapoorFC conducted a one-on-one with the Jagga Jasoos star with the hashtag #ChatWithRanbir.

The star tweeted, “Hiiii. its me. really happy to be here and talk to all of you. super excited. I’m reading all your msgs. thank you thank you thank you. I’m going to try and answer as many q’s as possible. fire away. ps – I love you”.

In no time fans and followers started bombarding him with questions and his ‘chat’ session has left everyone pleased.

From asking about his movies, and his favourite perfume, to his least favourite performance, fans on social media went all out and it was quite interesting to note that Kapoor replied patiently. Here are some of the questions that people asked the actor.

After answering many questions, the actor finally concluded the interaction and even promised to do it again.

