Ranbir Kapoor conducts first AMA on social media, leaves fans pleased with his answers

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is known for his aversion to social media, but all hell broke loose when he appeared on Twitter for his first-ever AMA (Ask Me Anything) session. Popular fan club account @RanbirKapoorFC conducted a one-on-one with the Jagga Jasoos star with the hashtag #ChatWithRanbir.

The star tweeted, “Hiiii. its me. really happy to be here and talk to all of you. super excited. I’m reading all your msgs. thank you thank you thank you. I’m going to try and answer as many q’s as possible. fire away. ps – I love you”.

In no time fans and followers started bombarding him with questions and his ‘chat’ session has left everyone pleased.

hiiii. its me. really happy to be here and talk to all of you. super excited. I’m reading all your msgs. thank you thank you thank you. I’m going to try and answer as many q’s as possible. fire away.

ps – I love you — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) December 21, 2017

From asking about his movies, and his favourite perfume, to his least favourite performance, fans on social media went all out and it was quite interesting to note that Kapoor replied patiently. Here are some of the questions that people asked the actor.

Jagga jasoos. give money to make it. nobody is showing interest — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) December 21, 2017

I love you. girlfriend banja meri. tu aur mein rock kar denge — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) December 21, 2017

@RanbirKapoorFC what do you normally do when you’re sad or angry? — δ (@sasatar) December 21, 2017

I’m never angry and find a lot of merit in sadness http://t.co/35K6dLCEJr — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) December 21, 2017

this. right now.. is making me really really happy. thank you — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) December 21, 2017

@RanbirKapoorFC your least favorite performance of yourself? — alisay (@alisaylovesh) December 21, 2017

Besharam, Anjaana Anjaani and Bachna Ae Haseeno http://t.co/FMGB2tnqjs — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) December 21, 2017

@RanbirKapoorFC is there any language that you find beautiful and would like to learn? #ChatWithRanbir — 🙃 (@ChannaMereya_) December 21, 2017

Marathi and better my Hindi http://t.co/5X12BHvJuG — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) December 21, 2017

a SCOOTY for my 15th bday — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) December 21, 2017

After answering many questions, the actor finally concluded the interaction and even promised to do it again.

This was beautiful. Thank you. Everybody. I’m going to do this more often. I promise. Have a Merry Christmas. And a happy happy new year. I love you. See U at the movies pic.twitter.com/JEOEd30eT2 — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) December 21, 2017

