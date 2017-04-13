Ranbir Kapoor’s new look in Sanjay Dutt biopic sets off hilarious Twitter reactions

From funny comparisons between the real Dutt and the ‘reel’ one to absolutely relatable real life comparisons, Kapoor’s new look is now the fodder for quite a few laughs on Twitter. (Source: Sand-d Singh/Twitter) From funny comparisons between the real Dutt and the ‘reel’ one to absolutely relatable real life comparisons, Kapoor’s new look is now the fodder for quite a few laughs on Twitter. (Source: Sand-d Singh/Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor, who is working on Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, is in news for his look from the movie. His pictures that shows him with a salt and pepper beard, unruly hair and a red vermillion paste — just like how a lot of us remember Dutt — has left a lot of people on the social media in awe. While there are people lauding the actor’s dedication towards bringing the life and story of Dutt alive on screen, some Twitter users have also given the now viral photos hilarious captions — sure to leave you in splits!

ALSO READ | Amrish Puri’s ‘Aao kabhi haveli pe’ dialogue has gone viral on Twitter; check these out

From funny comparisons between the real Dutt and the ‘reel’ one to absolutely relatable real life comparisons, Kapoor’s new look is now the fodder for quite a few laughs on Twitter.

ALSO READ | ‘Mind your language’ — Rishi Kapoor loses temper on Pakistani woman on Twitter

Sample some of the reactions here.

Pic1: When he started watching an Ashutosh Gowariker movie

Pic2: By the time the movie ended.. pic.twitter.com/fLnrWqa6gt — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 13, 2017

Engineering First Year vs Final Year pic.twitter.com/LHTD2Tjvtj — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) April 12, 2017

Ghanta dedication , where is Ak-56 ? pic.twitter.com/JyAT9kTATL — R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) April 12, 2017

Ranbir playing Sanjay Dutt in his biopic ??..he just needs to plant few bombs around Mumbai to be in the character perfectly. pic.twitter.com/FDPkCTwaYU — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) April 12, 2017

ALSO READ | Lokmat Awards: Ranbir Kapoor copies Sanjay Dutt’s walk, leaves audience shocked with his perfect act. See pics, video

The film stars Kapoor as Dutt, Vicky Kaushal (of Masaan fame) as Dutt’s close friend, Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt and Dia Mirza as Maanyata Dutt.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd