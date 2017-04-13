Latest News

Ranbir Kapoor’s new look in Sanjay Dutt biopic sets off hilarious Twitter reactions

"Pic1: When he started watching an Ashutosh Gowariker movie; Pic2: By the time the movie ended."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 13, 2017 3:40 pm
ranbir kapoor, ranbir kapoor sanjay dutt, ranbir kapoor sanjay dutt, ranbir kapoor sanjay dutt twitter, ranbir kapoor sanjay dutt new look twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news, trending news, ranbir news, ranbir sanjay dutt news From funny comparisons between the real Dutt and the ‘reel’ one to absolutely relatable real life comparisons, Kapoor’s new look is now the fodder for quite a few laughs on Twitter. (Source: Sand-d Singh/Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor, who is working on Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, is in news for his look from the movie. His pictures that shows him with a salt and pepper beard, unruly hair and a red vermillion paste — just like how a lot of us remember Dutt — has left a lot of people on the social media in awe. While there are people lauding the actor’s dedication towards bringing the life and story of Dutt alive on screen, some Twitter users have also given the now viral photos hilarious captions — sure to leave you in splits!

From funny comparisons between the real Dutt and the ‘reel’ one to absolutely relatable real life comparisons, Kapoor’s new look is now the fodder for quite a few laughs on Twitter.

Sample some of the reactions here.

The film stars Kapoor as Dutt, Vicky Kaushal (of Masaan fame) as Dutt’s close friend, Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt and Dia Mirza as Maanyata Dutt.

