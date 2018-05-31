Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s ‘new’ relationship Twitter talk: ‘Isn’t she Katrina Kaif’s BFF?’

Love is in the air! Ranbir Kapoor dating Alia Bhatt is no more a rumour, or is it? (Source: File Photo) Love is in the air! Ranbir Kapoor dating Alia Bhatt is no more a rumour, or is it? (Source: File Photo)

Ranbir Kapoor recently spoke about his “new” relationship with Alia Bhatt, and people can’t stop raving about the new IT couple in tinsel town. While there was much speculation on the Internet about the two Brahmastra actors hanging out, the rumour mills were strong on the word when they attended Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wedding and struck a pose together for the shutterbugs.

Both the actors have a huge fan base and they do make for a gorgeous couple, but it came as a total surprise (and shock for the die-hard fans) when Kapoor indirectly confirmed the rumours in a GQ interview.

When asked if the two were dating, Ranbir said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

Netizens were quick to pour out their emotions on social media as soon as the news broke. While many were happy to see the new couple on the block, a few were heartbroken to hear that their two favourite stars were dating each other.

Meanwhile, other users felt it was “PR, not pyaar” — considering Kapoor’s much-anticipated biopic film Sanju is due for release.

Here are some of the reactions.

Is this even serious? Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are a thing now ? 😕🙄😨🤢😬🙊🙄😂🤣 — RY’sAdmirerSimz (@MaanGeet_MaNan) May 30, 2018

& Alia officially confirms her relationship with Ranbir. http://t.co/9LixyUe7In — My Hero Retires. 💔 (@_EternalSalman_) May 25, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor confirms dating Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt who is BFFs with Katrina Kaif who is Ranbir’s ex.

Interesting. — Rubabe (@MizzSheikh) May 31, 2018

Why are other fandoms people so worried about Ranbir Alia dating rumours ? Their business is their business none of your or your fav’s business — shivani (@aliasshivani) May 31, 2018

Me : Ranbir and Alia are dating!! ‘Mujhe pehele sey pata tha bro’ There’s always that one friend who claims to know all the inside stories of Bollywood. — Mukunda’ (@FergusonTime) May 31, 2018

#RanbirAliaRelationship Alia broke the girl code. Isn’t she Katrina’s BFF? 🖕

I think your BFF’s Ex-BF is always off limits. FO you both. — Anaida 🌹 (@Halcyon_birdie) May 31, 2018

#RanbirAliaRelationship if is it true it is the happiest news for me — Akashdeep (@akashdeep_ad) May 31, 2018

#RanbirAliaRelationship

He don’t deny rather he ignored which means something is interesting between Alia and Ranbir. — Asmi-Ashvikan🌈💫❣🌷 (@Shantishah6) May 29, 2018

I just woke up to 500 messages in a group conversation. What was the discussion about? Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dating 🤔🤔 — Chantheman (@studmacha) May 31, 2018

So it’s true, Alia and Ranbir are actually a couple pic.twitter.com/h7a6yhARjs — fondaparonux (@nonsanskaari) May 31, 2018

Just woke up to the news that Ranbir and Alia are dating and I just have to say I AM HERE FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/qb8l4bQkX5 — nav (@teenvanruak) May 31, 2018

tbh i never liked ranbir but i like alia so this news was shocking — 😇🦋Vini🕊️🌹 (@ViniMehra1) May 31, 2018

– Veere Di Wedding

– Sonam’s shaadi

– Cannes

– Sanju trailer

– SonaBir after 11 years

– Ranbir for GQ (minus that Alia Bhatt part in his interview) May 2018 thank you ❤️ — regina (@Birbirkap) May 31, 2018

What are your thoughts about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s “new” relationship? Let us know in the comments below.

