Rana Ayyub tweets Diwali wishes on Holi; Twitterati make her instantly regret

The fervour of Holi — the festival of colours — has gripped the entire nation. With people from diverse backgrounds taking part in the celebrations with utmost gusto and readiness, the festivities around Holi have always been special.

Holi being such an important part of India’s culture and tradition, it’s only fitting for people to send out greetings on its eve. And so, from the cricketers to celebrities to the commoners, all are actively posting Holi wishes on the various social media platforms. In the midst of all these warm countless greetings, journalist Rana Ayyub seems to have made a serious blunder. Ayyub, whose book ‘Gujarat Files’ has been drawing a lot of attention of late, sent out Diwali wishes instead of Holi. As funny as it may sound, it is true. Ayyub took to Twitter to share a picture of ‘Gujiyas’ – a Holi delicacy – and captioned it as “Diwali Mubarak”.

As usual, the Twitterati took notice of it in a flash, and Ayyub’s blooper started garnering a lot of reactions. While most people have taken a dig at her while highlighting her anti-BJP outlook, some have greeted her Eid Mubarak in jest, just to square things up. Anupama Pandey, a Twitter user replied to Ayyub in Hindi saying that ‘Purnima’ is about to come and she is posting ‘Amavasya’ wishes, and also referred to BJP’s staggering success in the recent state elections. Another user named Kumar Kashyap shared a picture of sweets having the salient ‘Lotus symbol of BJP’ imprinted on them and told Ayyub that she needs to have some of them.

Check out some of the funny reactions.

Ayyub’s book Gujarat files gives an explosive account of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

