Ramiz Raja tweeted Pakistan did not show Federer Vs Nadal match, Indian Twitterati had some answers

The world was excited for the Australian Open final at Rod Laver Arena and billions of people were hooked to Tv on January 29 to witness Roger Federer battle it out with Rafael Nadal ending up winning his 18th Grand Slam title. But looks like not everyone had the opportunity to watch the match including people of Pakistan because the country did not broadcast it.

Many took to Twitter to express anger over the fact that no sports channel telecast the match. In South Asian countries, the match was live on Sony 6 but according to Tweeple, the channel wasn’t available on cable. The resentment was brought to notice by former cricketer Ramiz Raja who wrote he was disappointed that people of Pakistan missed out on such an iconic match. Obviously people could watch it online but that’s a privilidge not everyone has.

“Unbelievable: We are such a sports unfriendly nation that no channel showed the iconic Federer Nadal Australian Open final..shameful,” he tweeted and it imidiately went viral. Pakistanis seemed to agree with him. “Oh Fed. I’ll never forgive whoever’s responsible for deciding not to broadcast Aus Open in Pakistan,” wrote another user.

But Indian Twiterati had some witty answers.

Don’t make excuses. Seedha bol, bijli nahin thi pic.twitter.com/dcvRBVbonC — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) January 30, 2017

Internet hota to online dekh sakte the but sadly :( http://t.co/bEBylH0wXF — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 30, 2017

Probably @iramizraja , your sports channels were busy telecasting Pakistan’s national sport: bomb throwing pic.twitter.com/UaCUjpBpBT — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) January 30, 2017

Sir, wahan bijli kahan aati hai jo tv pe dekhoge? http://t.co/7YTaYZ6N85 — Pratik (@fake_engineer7) January 30, 2017

. @iramizraja arrey par dekhne ke liye bijli kha se laate ??? http://t.co/BiKzM00enV — Rajesh Arora Roflian (@Rajesh_Arora1) January 30, 2017

