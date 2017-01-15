Trending News

Baba Ramdev’s ad for floor cleaner with ‘holy cow urine’ irks many as it aims to ‘stop cow slaughter’

While some also trolled the brand and its product saying will our houses start smelling like "cow pee" many could not digest how urine of any animal could be a disinfectant.

patanjali-gonyle-ad-759 The company has been arguing and promoting the benefits of the cow urine for quite some time now. In fact, many of their products use gaumutra (cow urine).

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali products have always made news, but not always for the right reasons. Remember the time there was a furore on social media he decided to launch his swadeshi jeans Paridhaan? Well, there’s been another announcement that has not only baffled Netizens, but also irked many.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Patanjali Ayurveda published a print advertisement, launching a floor cleaner. That’s not the surprising bit, given that they have a long line of hygiene and cleaning products. The brand campaigned for their herbal product saying, “Stop punishing your hands with chemical based phenyl”. Till here the ad was still okay. But wait till you know about its compositions. Along with eucalyptus oil, pine oil, lemon grass and antibacterial herbs, it is “made from holy Cow urine”! Yes, you read it right.

The company has been arguing and promoting the benefits of the cow urine for quite some time now. In fact, many of their products use gaumutra (cow urine). But their argument for this Gonyle is just not its ‘miraculous’ properties, it’s a campaign to stop cow slaughter. The ad clearly reads, “Join the movement to save the cow, our holy mother”, and further claims that by embracing this product it will be a “small initiative to free our motherland from stigma of cow slaughtering”.

How this will aid in stopping the bovine creatures from being slaughtered is beyond comprehension for many as urine is just excretion. But people are furious about this ‘wrong’ advertisement.

While some also trolled the brand and the product on social media, saying will our houses start smelling like “cow pee” many could not digest how urine of any animal could be disinfectant.

