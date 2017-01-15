Baba Ramdev’s ad for floor cleaner with ‘holy cow urine’ irks many as it aims to ‘stop cow slaughter’

The company has been arguing and promoting the benefits of the cow urine for quite some time now. In fact, many of their products use gaumutra (cow urine). The company has been arguing and promoting the benefits of the cow urine for quite some time now. In fact, many of their products use gaumutra (cow urine).

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali products have always made news, but not always for the right reasons. Remember the time there was a furore on social media he decided to launch his swadeshi jeans Paridhaan? Well, there’s been another announcement that has not only baffled Netizens, but also irked many.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Patanjali Ayurveda published a print advertisement, launching a floor cleaner. That’s not the surprising bit, given that they have a long line of hygiene and cleaning products. The brand campaigned for their herbal product saying, “Stop punishing your hands with chemical based phenyl”. Till here the ad was still okay. But wait till you know about its compositions. Along with eucalyptus oil, pine oil, lemon grass and antibacterial herbs, it is “made from holy Cow urine”! Yes, you read it right.

The company has been arguing and promoting the benefits of the cow urine for quite some time now. In fact, many of their products use gaumutra (cow urine). But their argument for this Gonyle is just not its ‘miraculous’ properties, it’s a campaign to stop cow slaughter. The ad clearly reads, “Join the movement to save the cow, our holy mother”, and further claims that by embracing this product it will be a “small initiative to free our motherland from stigma of cow slaughtering”.

How this will aid in stopping the bovine creatures from being slaughtered is beyond comprehension for many as urine is just excretion. But people are furious about this ‘wrong’ advertisement.

While some also trolled the brand and the product on social media, saying will our houses start smelling like “cow pee” many could not digest how urine of any animal could be disinfectant.

Here’s what people had to say.

If a cow pees on my floor, can i use Patanjali Gonyle to clean it? — Salil (@salilmp) January 15, 2017

Struggling to understand how on earth such misleading and scientifically incorrect advertisements are allowed by the publisher. pic.twitter.com/b6zRmyxymd — Sālik Khan (@baawraman) January 14, 2017

Baba Ramdev now fooling customers in name of Gonyle (Holy cow urine phenyl). Misleading ads again. pic.twitter.com/QW2n9C6Iqf — NoToSilence (@akdwaaz) January 14, 2017

Presenting the all new Patanjali “Gonyle” floor cleaner made with Gomutra! Holy Cow!!! Who on earth would use Gomutra to clean the floor! 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/vGaisgtP2X — Tahir Amin (@tahiramin_) January 14, 2017

Go get your gonyle!

Or get a cow to pee over your floor #patanjali pic.twitter.com/9CPVIrzUol — Manognya Rajasekhar (@GypsygirlMBee) January 14, 2017

After Gonyle what’s next? Gompoo? — Textual Offender (@TextualOffender) January 14, 2017

This GONYLE uses urine nt of unholy bt only holy cow . pic.twitter.com/9XyZLiF7ac — Pijush Banerjee (@PijushIN) January 14, 2017

Presenting new product of Patanjali. Patanjali “Gonyle” with pavitra Gomutra ark. pic.twitter.com/WoRm2aoQxG — Parag bhandari (@Paragbhandari1) January 14, 2017

Gonyle is three alphabets away from gonads pic.twitter.com/ajIUkKJXvP — Trideep Pais (@trideeppais) January 14, 2017

Baba Ramdev discovered that cow shed India will lap up anything tagged with gau or its excretions. Hence.. patanjali success story. — SP (@inquestioner) January 14, 2017

Mix patriotism in cow urine to make money. The Baba way. #patanjali pic.twitter.com/2uboWmkYp8 — Vipul Solanki (@vipsy) January 14, 2017

Patanjali …jhaosat brand phenyl ..made from cow urine…Besharam …lanat hai…ye baba Hindustan ko sahi ullu bana raha hai — Rehan (@DoctorRehan) January 14, 2017

Patanjali’s blackmail to the nation. Buy our Phenyl made of Cow urine or live with more cow slaughter 😂 pic.twitter.com/nYq8FgpFHQ — Arpan (@arfunnnnn) January 14, 2017

Patanjali’s chemical-free cleaning liquid for ur homes – cow urine. #patanjalimisleadingconsumers pic.twitter.com/3iDlx7VNQ2 — Forever Rover (@MischRebel) January 14, 2017

What do you think about Gonyle tell us in comments below.

