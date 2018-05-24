Follow Us:
Thursday, May 24, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Ramadan 2018: This Muslim sheikh's witty tweets on 'roza' and 'iftar' will crack you up

Ramadan 2018: Religious adviser and lecturer of Islam Shaykh Azhar Nasser's witty tweets grabbed many eyeballs and sparked much interest among Muslims of the modern era. Read on to know more.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: May 24, 2018 9:55:14 pm
Shaykh Azhar Nasser, Ramadan, Shaykh Azhar Nasser Ramadan tweet, typical Muslim, muslim religious adviser, Shaykh Azhar Nasser canada, indian express Popular religious adviser Shaykh Azhar Nasser’s latest tweets during Ramzan won many hearts. (Source: ShaykhAzhar/Twitter)
The holy month of Ramadan is going on and devotees across the globe are observing a fast from dusk to dawn. While the fasting month can be quite difficult for many, there are a few who take things on a lighter note and crack jokes about the tough time to enjoy their misery.

ALSO READ | WATCH: This beautiful clip celebrating the spirit of Ramzan will make you say 'I'm lovin' it'!

Amid all the social media buzz, a popular religious adviser and lecturer of Islam Shaykh Azhar Nasser’s witty tweets grabbed many eyeballs and sparked much interest among Muslims of the modern era.

ALSO READ | Ramadan 2018: From 'mosami namazi' to 'time for iftar' – these HONEST tweets bring laughter on social media

Shaykh won hearts by being more practical and funny while preaching the Quran instead of being stern while advocating the traditions. His witty tweets soon went viral and people can’t stop showering him with love during Ramzan. Here are some of the tweets.

The Internet definitely appreciates Nasser’s way of spreading love. Share your thoughts in the comments below.

