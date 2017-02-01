Trending News

SC includes Ramachandra Guha in BCCI panel; Twitterati have some hilarious responses

Some have suggested that 'Ashish Nehra to be renamed as Ashish Nehru with immediate effect!'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 1, 2017 10:54 am
bcci, ramachandra guha, ramachandra guha bcci, bcci ramachandra guha reactions, guha bcci reactions, ramachandra guha bcci administration appointment, guha administration bcci twitter, indian express, indian express trending, trending in india, trending news, indian express news Twitter users had some savage reactions to Ramachandra Guha’s appointment to the BCCI panel. (Source: File Photo)

After the ouster of BCCI chief Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, the Supreme Court recently appointed new administrators to spearhead the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Historian Ramachandra Guha; Vinod Rai, former Controller Auditor General of India; Diana Edulji, former India women’s cricketer and banker Vikram Limaye, are the new members of the cricket panel. Soon after the SC announced the appointment, social media users, especially on Twitter, got busy trying to understand why, of all, Guha, has been selected — all in good humour. And the result is some harmless, hilarious Twitter responses to the judgment!

Guha is an eminent historian. Although his fields of interest are known to include political, social, environmental and cricket history, Twitter users decided to gently indulge in poking fun at Guha taking charge of BCCI, the “absurdity of which” some equated to that of Harbhajan Singh being appointed the SC judge next.

Others are even imagining Guha wanting to excavate cricket pitches in search of historical items.

