SC includes Ramachandra Guha in BCCI panel; Twitterati have some hilarious responses

After the ouster of BCCI chief Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, the Supreme Court recently appointed new administrators to spearhead the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Historian Ramachandra Guha; Vinod Rai, former Controller Auditor General of India; Diana Edulji, former India women’s cricketer and banker Vikram Limaye, are the new members of the cricket panel. Soon after the SC announced the appointment, social media users, especially on Twitter, got busy trying to understand why, of all, Guha, has been selected — all in good humour. And the result is some harmless, hilarious Twitter responses to the judgment!

Guha is an eminent historian. Although his fields of interest are known to include political, social, environmental and cricket history, Twitter users decided to gently indulge in poking fun at Guha taking charge of BCCI, the “absurdity of which” some equated to that of Harbhajan Singh being appointed the SC judge next.

Others are even imagining Guha wanting to excavate cricket pitches in search of historical items.

India players on their way to Himalayas after SC appoints #RamGuhaInBCCIpic.twitter.com/nI4mbHAk28 — Humor Silly (@Humor_Silly) January 30, 2017

Team India after SC appoints Ramachandra Guha to head the BCCI. pic.twitter.com/aM0DZ0T1f4 — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) January 30, 2017

*BCCI Meeting

Selectors “Pitch green hai, 1 pacer extra lete hain”

Ram Guha ” Pitch ki khudaai karte hain, neeche sikke milenge” — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) January 31, 2017

Anurag Thakur can’t be the BCCI Chief as he has hardly played any cricket. Ramchandra Guha is eligible as he has got us the max world cups. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) January 31, 2017

SC has appointed Ramachandra Guha as BCCI head. Govt may appoint Harbhajan singh as SC judge now !! — Virender Sahwag (@virendersahwag) January 30, 2017

Ideally, Ramchandra Guha should reject the position given in BCCI. http://t.co/mlhHdTBJ7Q — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) January 30, 2017

The Supreme Court wanted to make a historic judgment to bring accountability to the BCCI.

So they’ve got in a historian and an accountant. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 30, 2017

Sir @Ram_Guha congratulations,Now we need 2 Muslims,2 Sikhs,2 Christians,2 Salute,2 OBC in team to prevail Secularism in Indian Cricket team — Arvind Kejriwal (@TrollKejri) January 30, 2017

