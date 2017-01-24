Trending News

Ram Vilas Paswan calls Kerala CM Paneerselvam, gets slammed on Twitter

With jokes one after another on his error, the minister was trolled endlessly on the social media platform.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 24, 2017 11:39 am
ram vilas paswan paneerselvam, ram vilas paswan twitter trolls, ram vilas paswan kerala cm, ram vilas paswan meeting with kerala cm, ram vilas paswan kerala cm name tamil nadu cm name, indian express, indian express news Ram Vilas Paswan mixed up the names of Kerala CM — Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM — O Paneerselvam. (Source: Ram Vilas Paswan/Twitter)

Names have power,” a wise man once said. Well, it’s true, and the power of names (or, mixing up names) was the talk of the town when Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan referred to the chief minister of Kerala as O Paneerselvam.

The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had a meeting with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and posted a picture of the same on Twitter. However, he made a mistake while writing the name of the chief minister. Paswan mixed up the names of Kerala CM — Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM — O Paneerselvam.

“Kerala Chief Minister Sh O. Paneerselvam along with team of officers met me at residence 12, Janpath, Delhi,” he wrote. While Paswan later realised his mistake and deleted the tweet to post another one with the correct name, the damage was done. Twitterati saw the original tweet, copied it and reposted it all over again. With jokes one after another on his error, the minister was trolled endlessly on the social media platform.

From asking him what he discussed with the minister if he didn’t even know his name to asking him not to call Trump the president of India and asking him how stoned he was, Twitter was full of rib-ticklers to troll Paswan after his glaring mistake with names.

Here are the funniest tweets that caught the most attention:

Here is Paswan’s corrected version on Twitter:

