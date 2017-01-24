Ram Vilas Paswan calls Kerala CM Paneerselvam, gets slammed on Twitter

Ram Vilas Paswan mixed up the names of Kerala CM — Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM — O Paneerselvam. (Source: Ram Vilas Paswan/Twitter) Ram Vilas Paswan mixed up the names of Kerala CM — Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM — O Paneerselvam. (Source: Ram Vilas Paswan/Twitter)

“Names have power,” a wise man once said. Well, it’s true, and the power of names (or, mixing up names) was the talk of the town when Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan referred to the chief minister of Kerala as O Paneerselvam.

The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had a meeting with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and posted a picture of the same on Twitter. However, he made a mistake while writing the name of the chief minister. Paswan mixed up the names of Kerala CM — Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM — O Paneerselvam.

“Kerala Chief Minister Sh O. Paneerselvam along with team of officers met me at residence 12, Janpath, Delhi,” he wrote. While Paswan later realised his mistake and deleted the tweet to post another one with the correct name, the damage was done. Twitterati saw the original tweet, copied it and reposted it all over again. With jokes one after another on his error, the minister was trolled endlessly on the social media platform.

From asking him what he discussed with the minister if he didn’t even know his name to asking him not to call Trump the president of India and asking him how stoned he was, Twitter was full of rib-ticklers to troll Paswan after his glaring mistake with names.

Here are the funniest tweets that caught the most attention:

@irvpaswan Once upon a time Sharpova didn’t knew sachin. And you know the rest is history.. Now u dont know the name of our CM pinarayi ? — ധൃഷ്ടദ്യുമ്നൻ (@drishtadyumnan) January 23, 2017

Peak North Indian Twitter has been achieved. Minister in Modi Sarkar has no idea who is who among chief ministers in South Indian states. pic.twitter.com/4PZBPkxYV9 — Snowy (@TintinsDog) January 23, 2017

Paswan the joint bro. pic.twitter.com/BsXImxRncB — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) January 23, 2017

@irvpaswan If our Govt do not knw who the CM of dat state den it is too much to expct dem to knw d Tradition/Cultr of dat state #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/1aippVoH1N — Mohan Gajula (@mhngajula) January 23, 2017

@irvpaswan shame on you minister … — Premlal Kannur (@iam_lal) January 23, 2017

@irvpaswan LOL what an uninformed ministers Mr.Modi has chosen for his cabinet. Paneerselvam is CM of Tamil Nadu. — Shaju (@SThalappally) January 23, 2017

Yes Minister Paswan, that’s definitely Mr Panneerselvam. pic.twitter.com/a10Z37T3RD — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 23, 2017

@ShivAroor Out of curiosity, if paswan had no clue who he was talking to, what on earth did they talk about?? — Supriya Unni Nair (@SupriyaUnniNair) January 23, 2017

Here is Paswan’s corrected version on Twitter:

Kerala CM Sh Pinarayi Vijayan along with his team of officers met me at my residence 12,Janpath, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/wiUd8wbG5V — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) January 23, 2017

