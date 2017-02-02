Ram Gopal Varma slammed on Twitter for using Saraswati photo to comment on Andhra Pradesh map

Tasteless post by Ram Gopal Varma? Tasteless post by Ram Gopal Varma?

Film-maker Ram Gopal Varma is not only famous for his films (good and bad) but also for his controversial tweets. He has again managed to draw flak on social media for his posts on the map of Andhra Pradesh, which has drawn a lot of attention online after a Reddit post went viral. He posted pictures of goddess Saraswati and superimposed AP’s map on her veena. The picture didn’t go down well with many on the Internet, who found it offensive.

Varma tweeted the picture not once but twice with different captions. He was probably being sarcastic, when he wrote, “Am so happy with the Great Goddess’s blessing ..Lucky Andhra Pradesh.” In another post, he wrote with the picture, he wrote, “Never saw her so happy with even Veena in hand than how she seems to feel with AP gun in her hand ..May both the Godess and Gun bless AP”.

In a series of tweets, Varma commented on the map of AP, according to which, it looks like he wasn’t very happy with the fact that people made fun of it. “I love it that Andhra Pradesh map looks like a Gun. It looks like Gun or something else is not the point but what it shoots is the point and what comes out is the main point ..Sashyashaamalam. I don’t know why but Andhra Pradesh’s map is reminding me of power and happiness and am feeling a supremely tremendous pleasure in it,” he wrote.

Read all his tweets here.

I love it that Andhra Pradesh map looks like a Gun 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/30Iz8p8yiM — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 31, 2017

It looks like Gun or something else is not the point but what it shoots is the point and what comes out is the main point ..Sashyashaamalam💃 pic.twitter.com/yICobJZB8m — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 31, 2017

Am so happy with the Great Godesse’s blessing ..Lucky Andhra Pradesh 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iOEIQgfJFI — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 31, 2017

I don’t know why but Andhra Pradesh’s map is reminding me of power and happiness and am feeling a supremely tremendous pleasure in it pic.twitter.com/J2Ta2U5gBF — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 31, 2017

Never saw her so happy with even Veena in hand than how she seems to feel with AP gun in her hand ..May both the Godess and Gun bless AP pic.twitter.com/X8sNHlhh3D — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 31, 2017

I luv it that AP is standing up like a gun nd pointing straight to its objective nd it has ammunition of various kinds purposes to shoot pic.twitter.com/3ioMesJvz1 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 31, 2017

But people slammed him for using photo of Saraswati. A user even asked him if he has no shame for speaking of a Hindu deity thus.

@RGVzoomin Sir, With folded hands we request you to stop such tweets, as they hurt Hindus and women. — Verma (@verma_vizag) January 31, 2017

@RGVzoomin I’m shocked you Portrayal yo mother like this. .

Jis naam ki khata hai usi ka apmaan .

U nymphomaniacs. — Dr. Kaushal Rajput (@mogambo_khushua) February 2, 2017

@RGVzoomin kuch log hindu sanskriti ka koi mol nahi samaj te — Nagesh kumar baghel (@Nageshkumarbag1) February 1, 2017

@RGVzoomin please don’t comment on gods i respect you sir — Sai Pavan Kandrakota (@saipavan7072) February 1, 2017

@RGVzoomin Humble request: please don’t bring such religious things into u’r tweets, never play with people’s hope. RIP PIC EDITOR! — kanna (@kanna72) January 31, 2017

Recently, AP’s map, which many on the Internet found to be looking like male genitalia, went viral. The picture was from an event to promote business in the state titled ‘Andhra Pradesh Investment Meet 2017’ that took place in Visakhapatnam. The logo was designed especially for the event but turned out to be rather awkward.

