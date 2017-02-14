Ram Gopal Varma is being called out on Twitter for copying a tweet on VK Sasikala

Ram Gopal Varma copied a tweet? Ram Gopal Varma copied a tweet?

Unfortunately, copying tweets has become a thing on Twitter. Recently, a stolen tweet went viral on social media. In fact, it nears the most retweeted tweet in India. The post that read, “Spoke to my ex after 10 years. “Miss or Mrs.?” He asks. Dr. I said,” was similar to the post shared by Facebook page ‘The Scribbled Stories’ that read, “I meet my first boyfriend after fifteen years. “Miss or Mrs?” he asks. “Dr”.”

Guess what, famous film-maker Ram Gopal Varma did exactly the same and is being called out for it on Twitter. To share his piece of mind on the latest turn of events in Tamil Nadu politics, that is, VK Sasikala being convicted in the disproportionate assets case, Varma wrote, “In a stunning reversal now Sasikala is captive and MLA’s are free .Wonder what Jayalalitha’s spirit is feeling? For sure she can’t be RIP.” Turns out, the first part of his tweet was copied from a popular Twitter personality Ramesh Srivats. “In a stunning reversal of fortunes, now Sasikala is captive, and the MLAs are free,” he had written.

In a stunning reversal of fortunes, now Sasikala is captive, and the MLAs are free. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 14, 2017

In a stunning reversal now Sasikala is captive and MLA’s are free .Wonder what Jayalalitha’s spirit is feeling? For sure she can’t be RIP — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 14, 2017

Srivats shared Varma’s tweet and said sarcastically that he was flattered. “Feeling flattered that even RGV finds my tweet worth er… adapting,” he wrote.

But Twitterati responded savagely and took potshots at Varma for copying the tweet and not attributing. “nt only movies ,copying tweets too ??” wrote a user.

@RGVzoomin @rameshsrivats anna after copying scripts he is copying your tweet. — Sanobar Sultana (@sanobarsultana) February 14, 2017

@RGVzoomin nt only movies ,copying tweets too ?? — mukund (@mukund1729) February 14, 2017

@RGVzoomin copied from @rameshsrivats … Forget scripts.. Not even creative enough to write original tweets..

JJ will RIP.. Don’t worry… — Siddharth (@Draviddict) February 14, 2017

@rameshsrivats Indian filmmaking has mostly been…”adapting” He’s a veteran at it. — Hari (@HariWeighingIn) February 14, 2017

@rameshsrivats You should’ve waited for this to be used in a RGV movie so you could initiate plagiarism proceedings then :-) — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) February 14, 2017

@rameshsrivats he is just remaking your tweets 😊 — saket (@iam_saket) February 14, 2017

Interestingly, Varma has shared Srivats’ tweets in the past and has been sharing his opinion on the ongoing events in Tamil Nadu.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd