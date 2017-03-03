Trending News

Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet calling Tiger Shroff a ‘bikini babe’ has started a fire on Twitter

Twitter users are trashing Ram Gopal Varma's tweet as 'misogynstic'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 3, 2017 11:59 am
tiger shroff, ram gopal verma, ram gopal verma tweets, tiger shroff new look, tiger shroff latest film, ram gopal verma sarkar latest, ram gopal verma twitter controversy, indian express, indian express news, Ram Gopal Varma’ latest tweet about Tiger Shroff has left Twitter users seething in anger.

Ram Gopal Varma, known for making cult movies like Rangeela, Satya, Sarkar, among others has also often made headlines for infamous reasons. His tweets have at times ruffled a feather or two on Twitter and have come under the scanner for being controversial and unpalatable. One of his recent tweets calling young actor Tiger Shroff a ‘bikini babe’ has not gone down well with others who are trashing his tweet as “misogynistic”.

Sharing a picture of Shroff coming out of waters and posing bare-chested, Varma on March 2 wrote on Twitter: “U are great at martial arts but if BRUCE LEE ever posed like a bikini babe like u he wouldn’t hav bcm BRUCE LEE..Please think.” His post was quick to garner criticism by people, some of who even came up with similarly clever comparisons of the director with veteran film-makers. One of the user tweeted : “You r a good director but if Hrishikesh mukharji ever made a movie like RGVKA lik u he wouldn’t hv bcm H-mukharji.”

While others were quick to remind the director that he had just completed a film with Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff’s father, many supporters of the 27-year-old actor said they do not want another Bruce Lee.

This is Varma’s tweet.

Sample some of the reactions his tweet garnered here.

It seemed Varma tried to make up for the damage his tweet had began to do on the micro blogging site by tweeting this to Jackie Shroff.

Better late than never, may be?

