Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet calling Tiger Shroff a ‘bikini babe’ has started a fire on Twitter

Ram Gopal Varma, known for making cult movies like Rangeela, Satya, Sarkar, among others has also often made headlines for infamous reasons. His tweets have at times ruffled a feather or two on Twitter and have come under the scanner for being controversial and unpalatable. One of his recent tweets calling young actor Tiger Shroff a ‘bikini babe’ has not gone down well with others who are trashing his tweet as “misogynistic”.

Sharing a picture of Shroff coming out of waters and posing bare-chested, Varma on March 2 wrote on Twitter: “U are great at martial arts but if BRUCE LEE ever posed like a bikini babe like u he wouldn’t hav bcm BRUCE LEE..Please think.” His post was quick to garner criticism by people, some of who even came up with similarly clever comparisons of the director with veteran film-makers. One of the user tweeted : “You r a good director but if Hrishikesh mukharji ever made a movie like RGVKA lik u he wouldn’t hv bcm H-mukharji.”

While others were quick to remind the director that he had just completed a film with Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff’s father, many supporters of the 27-year-old actor said they do not want another Bruce Lee.

This is Varma’s tweet.

@iTIGERSHROFF U are great at martial arts but if BRUCE LEE ever posed like a bikini babe like u he wouldn’t hav bcm BRUCE LEE..Please think pic.twitter.com/4Y8jvOP77T — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

Sample some of the reactions his tweet garnered here.

@RGVzoomin You r a good director but if Hrishikesh mukharji ever made a movie like RGVKA lik u he wouldn’t hv bcm H-mukharji 😸@sagarcasm — Raju bhaiya (@bhaiya_gajodhar) March 2, 2017

@RGVzoomin @sagarcasm @iTIGERSHROFF Did he tell you he wants to be a bruce lee? — vela writes in (@velawrites_in) March 3, 2017

What nonsense @RGVzoomin @iTIGERSHROFF can pose any way he wants. He’s the best ! We do not need another Bruce Lee we need Tiger. — Richa Bhattarai (@15n3quarters) March 2, 2017

It seemed Varma tried to make up for the damage his tweet had began to do on the micro blogging site by tweeting this to Jackie Shroff.

Hey @bindasbhidu all my tweets on @iTIGERSHROFF are purely as ur fan and not otherwise ..please tell this to @AyeshaShroff and him pic.twitter.com/9a53ogH4b9 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

Better late than never, may be?

