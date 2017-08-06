Latest News

Raksha Bandhan 2017: Start a laugh riot with these hilarious brother-sister memes

Though Raksha Bandhan is a day to be thankful for one's siblings and shower them with lots of love, it's also only fair to pay homage to all the irritating little things that your kin do, which is why we decided to trawl the Net and collate a bunch of funny memes doing the rounds of social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 6, 2017 10:19 pm
What's your Rakhi meme? (Source: Twitter)
Siblings can be annoying creatures. Sure, they can absolutely be adorable, sweet and your pillar of strength, and usually on a day like Raksha Bandhan, it’s those sentiments that take precedence over all else. But let’s face it, our siblings – as amazing as they can be – are, more often than not, a massive pain. From the eternal “I’ll tell mom about you” to waking you up at odd hours of the night just to ask if you were sleeping, such acts of completely insensitive annoyance are enough for you to occasionally wish you were an only child. (Well, in hindsight not really, but no sister/brother ever did not have this thought for a fleeting second. Fess up!)

So, while we’ve given you a fair share of loving messages to send to your brothers and sisters from around the world, and even told you the religious significance of the festival, and not to forget the mythological and historical references, we thought it was equally important to pay an homage to the irritating facet of this brotherhood (all in good humour, of course), and which better place to gather the info than the World Wide Web. Hence, we did a bit of trawling, and here are some hilarious memes doing the rounds of social media.

Start a laugh riot by sharing these hilarious Rakhi jokes and memes with them this year.

So, which meme are you sending your sibling? Tell us in the comments below.

 

