Raksha Bandhan 2017: Start a laugh riot with these hilarious brother-sister memes

Siblings can be annoying creatures. Sure, they can absolutely be adorable, sweet and your pillar of strength, and usually on a day like Raksha Bandhan, it’s those sentiments that take precedence over all else. But let’s face it, our siblings – as amazing as they can be – are, more often than not, a massive pain. From the eternal “I’ll tell mom about you” to waking you up at odd hours of the night just to ask if you were sleeping, such acts of completely insensitive annoyance are enough for you to occasionally wish you were an only child. (Well, in hindsight not really, but no sister/brother ever did not have this thought for a fleeting second. Fess up!)

So, while we’ve given you a fair share of loving messages to send to your brothers and sisters from around the world, and even told you the religious significance of the festival, and not to forget the mythological and historical references, we thought it was equally important to pay an homage to the irritating facet of this brotherhood (all in good humour, of course), and which better place to gather the info than the World Wide Web. Hence, we did a bit of trawling, and here are some hilarious memes doing the rounds of social media.

Start a laugh riot by sharing these hilarious Rakhi jokes and memes with them this year.

When she gives you friendship belt and ties rakhi the next day pic.twitter.com/oWEw5OGP2o — Engineerd🐒 (@thebtechguy) August 5, 2017

Only guy who’s safe on Raksha-Bandhan pic.twitter.com/B0fFK3z4Xd — Aman (@humourously_urs) August 1, 2017

I am happy #GoTS7e4 leaked Monday is Rakshabandhan & I wouldn’t like to see an episode which has siblings like Jamie & Cersie on that day — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) August 5, 2017

Sunday is “ #FriendshipDay ”

Monday is “ #RakshaBandhan “ Sunday ko aap ladki ke peeche

Monday ko ladki aapke peeche “Too much fun” — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 5, 2017

So, which meme are you sending your sibling? Tell us in the comments below.

