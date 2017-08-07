Raksha Bandhan 2017: Hilarious tweets everybody growing up with siblings will get

We have all done this, haven’t we? (Source: Thinkstock Images) We have all done this, haven’t we? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

In a family there are several, different relationships, and each one is unique in its way. However, it would be safe to say that the relationship that siblings share while growing up is special in every way. Whether you grow up with a brother or a sister, the constant presence of another person gives one several memories and a lifelong bond. Siblings not only fight with each other but also have each other’s back.

In India there is a day that celebrates this beautiful bond— Raksha Bandhan. Though traditionally sisters tie a thread or a band around their brother’s wrist on this day praying for his long life and happiness, the day intrinsically celebrates the bond that siblings share and there are several instances where sisters tie rakhi to each other. This year Raksha Bandhan is being observed on August 7, and on this occasion we bring to you some hilarious tweets that perfectly sum up the experience of growing up with a sibling. Read on if you have grown with a sibling and nod your head in agreement; and if you have not, then these tweets make for a good laugh anyway.

Here are some of the tweets.

#GrowingUpWithSiblings when your mom tries to yell out your name but she calls every other person in the house before she gets to yours — ♚SOPHOMORES♚ (@The2020Fam) August 1, 2017

We have all been there, done that!

having a fight over something stupid but then teaming up against your mom when she’s gonna ground the both of you #GrowingUpWithsiblings — Sofia Targaryen (@szuluagak03) July 31, 2017

This has happened every time after a fight. Every time.

#growingupwithsiblings

“c’mon please don’t tell mom & dad you can hit me back please” pic.twitter.com/MSqmgAo3OG — thestrictparents (@omgstrictparent) July 23, 2017

Isn’t it?

When ur mom tells you take out the trash u tell your sibling “hey mom told you to take out the trash.” #GrowingUpWithsiblings — Meagan Buck (@meagan_buck01) August 7, 2017

So many would agree to this.

We have all done that.

Turning off the lights & fans while leaving just to annoy them and running away as they get up!

Happy #RakshaBandhan!#GrowingUpWithSiblings — Radhika Mundra (@radhikamundra99) August 7, 2017

One cannot agree more.

Being a younger sibling is like being an intern, you only get exposure of serving the elder one with no stipend. #GrowingUpWithSiblings — Kumar Yash (@KumarYash7) August 7, 2017

Really, how?

#GrowingUpWithsiblings Everyone says “you both look alike”but you dont see it pic.twitter.com/ddNrav6NNZ — maria Duarte (@itsmariaduarte2) July 19, 2017

You can fight with your sibling, threaten to tell on them, and even put the blame on them but you cannot live without them.

