Raksha Bandhan 2017: Hilarious tweets everybody growing up with siblings will get

Wile there are several different relationships, the bond shared by siblings is unique in its own way. Your sibling might fight with you, even threaten to tell on you but be rest assured that they will always have your back. At the same time, you can fight with your sibling, threaten to tell on them, and even put the blame on them but you cannot live without them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 7, 2017 1:27 pm
We have all done this, haven't we? (Source: Thinkstock Images)
In a family there are several, different relationships, and each one is unique in its way. However, it would be safe to say that the relationship that siblings share while growing up is special in every way. Whether you grow up with a brother or a sister, the constant presence of another person gives one several memories and a lifelong bond. Siblings not only fight with each other but also have each other’s back.

In India there is a day that celebrates this beautiful bond— Raksha Bandhan. Though traditionally sisters tie a thread or a band around their brother’s wrist on this day praying for his long life and happiness, the day intrinsically celebrates the bond that siblings share and there are several instances where sisters tie rakhi to each other. This year Raksha Bandhan is being observed on August 7, and on this occasion we bring to you some hilarious tweets that perfectly sum up the experience of growing up with a sibling. Read on if you have grown with a sibling and nod your head in agreement; and if you have not, then these tweets make for a good laugh anyway.

Here are some of the tweets.

We have all been there, done that!

This has happened every time after a fight. Every time.

Isn’t it?

So many would agree to this.

We have all done that.

One cannot agree more.

Really, how?

