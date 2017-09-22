Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton is India’s official entry to Oscars; Twitter buzzes with excitement

Newton has been selected as India’s official entry for Oscars and Twitterati can’t keep calm. (Source: YouTube) Newton has been selected as India’s official entry for Oscars and Twitterati can’t keep calm. (Source: YouTube)

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao’s brilliant performance in director Amit Masurkar’s ‘Newton’ is winning hearts. Not just the audience, but the critics also gave good reviews to the movie. However, what came as a big surprise to the makers was that the movie has been selected as India’s official entry in the Foreign Language Film category at Oscars 2018. The film was the unanimous choice of the Film Federation of India’s selection committee, headed by Telugu producer CV Reddy.

Expressing his delight on Twitter, Rao shared the news with his fans and wrote: “Very happy to share this news that #NEWTON is India’s official entry to the #OSCARS this year. Congratulations team.” Talking to indianexpress.com, the actor also said, “The kind of response we are getting for the film in India is so good and now, an Oscar submission, it’s huge. I hope the film makes it to the final list.”

Take a look at his tweet here.

Very happy to share this news that #NEWTON is India’s official entry to the #OSCARS this year. Congratulations team. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 22, 2017

As soon as the news circulated on social media, people couldn’t keep calm and flooded the microblogging site with tweets to express their happiness and excitement. While one user wrote, “Newton is the kind of film we should be making more and more of. So many things said so simply,” another one said: “Watched # Newton It is No doubt best Cinema of 2017 @RajkummarRao is unmatchable @TripathiiPankaj is brilliant Nd Hats off @aanandlrai 4.5/5*.”

Check out some reactions here.

#Newton is India’s official entry to the Oscars! pic.twitter.com/IyepviDTsE — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 22, 2017

Congratulations Newton for being selected for Oscars

All the best@RajkummarRao — Paras Garg (@parasg888123) September 22, 2017

Just realised, #Newton is the seventh film of Raghubir Yadav to be selected for the Oscars. :) — Abhisek Suman (@abhisek_s) September 22, 2017

Newton is the kind of film we should be making more and more of. So many things said so simply. #newton — Shubha Shetty (@shubhaS) September 18, 2017

#newton such a sweet, honest and innocent watch! @RajkummarRao you are a beautiful surprise as always! — Tahira (@tahira_k) September 21, 2017

Watched #Newton

It is No doubt best Cinema of 2017@RajkummarRao is unmatchable@TripathiiPankaj is brilliant

Nd Hats off @aanandlrai

4.5/5* pic.twitter.com/ChsAn8Lugn — Sandy Rajput (@Kamalkdaiya66) September 22, 2017

