Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Twitterati remember the former PM

Rajiv Gandhi, who became the youngest prime minister of India at the age of 40, was assassinated on May 21, 1991 in Sriperumbudur, a village located about 40 km from Chennai. The attack took place while he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. Rajiv Gandhi’s reluctance to join politics is well-known and it is believed he became a part of Congress at the request of his mother Indira after his brother Sanjay Gandhi died in a plane crash in 1980.

On his death anniversary, people took to social media to express their fondness for the leader. They are also sharing old photos of him. While one wrote, “I am young and I too have a dream, I dream of India strong, Independent… As we are #RememberingRajivGandhi today, let’s remember the words which build a strong foundation for billion dollar economy,” another wrote, “Former Prime Minister #RajivGandhi : “Every person should take a lesson from history. We should understand that whenever there have been internal fights & conflicts in the country, the country itself has been weakened.” Another wrote, “Do you not know that a man is not gone while his name is still spoken? He left the earth but will alive in our hearts and life by following his footsteps.”

Here are some of the tweets.

I am young and I too have a dream, I dream of India strong, Independent… As we are #RememberingRajivGandhi today, let’s remember the words which build a strong foundation for billion dollar economy.. pic.twitter.com/O6YGRc71Vc — Roman D’souza (@romandsouza) May 21, 2018

Former Prime Minister #RajivGandhi : “Every person should take a lesson from history. We should understand that whenever there have been internal fights & conflicts in the country, the country itself has been weakened.” #RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/4itGT0hqBM — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) May 21, 2018

This was the kind of respect Shree Rajiv Gandhi got from world leaders. The world recognised that he was a visionary and a man who was going to take India to new heights of development because he wanted to see India as a superpower#RememberingRajivGandhi

pic.twitter.com/rvrsDGG322 — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) May 21, 2018

Do you not know that a man is not gone while his name is still spoken?

He left the earth but will alive in our hearts and life by following his footsteps. #RememberingRajivGandhi #RememberingRajiv pic.twitter.com/UecfkZuclv — Simmi Ahuja #WeBelieveInST (@SimmiAhuja_) May 21, 2018

He gave us the IT revolution. Was deeply criticised for it. But he marched ahead because he had the vision, passion, and strength. Look how India has benefitted. The reason you and I tweet today. #RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/KIYt40H6yA — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) May 21, 2018

My humble homage to the father of IT and communication revolution in India Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji.

They that love beyond the world cannot be separated by it. Death cannot kill what never dies. He’s living in our hearts, #RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/4PbVNNqB8e — Manish Sood (@The_ManishSood) May 21, 2018

Rajiv Gandhi, who was a professional pilot with the Indian Airlines before he joined politics, married Sonia Gandhi in 1968.

