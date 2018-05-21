Follow Us:
Monday, May 21, 2018
Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Twitterati remember the former PM

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in Sriperumbudur, a village located about 40 km from Chennai where he had gone to address a meeting. He was seeking support a Congress Lok Sabha nominee. He had taken office after the assassination of his mother, Indira Gandhi.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2018 12:04:15 pm
Rajiv Gandhi rajiv gandhi death anniversary, rajiv gandhi death cause, rajiv gandhi death tweets, indian express, indian express news Rajiv Gandhi was a professional pilot with the Indian Airlines before he joined politics.
Rajiv Gandhi, who became the youngest prime minister of India at the age of 40, was assassinated on May 21, 1991 in Sriperumbudur, a village located about 40 km from Chennai. The attack took place while he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. Rajiv Gandhi’s reluctance to join politics is well-known and it is believed he became a part of Congress at the request of his mother Indira after his brother Sanjay Gandhi died in a plane crash in 1980.

ALSO READ | Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi pay tribute to former PM

On his death anniversary, people took to social media to express their fondness for the leader. They are also sharing old photos of him. While one wrote, “I am young and I too have a dream, I dream of India strong, Independent… As we are #RememberingRajivGandhi today, let’s remember the words which build a strong foundation for billion dollar economy,” another wrote, “Former Prime Minister #RajivGandhi : “Every person should take a lesson from history. We should understand that whenever there have been internal fights & conflicts in the country, the country itself has been weakened.” Another wrote, “Do you not know that a man is not gone while his name is still spoken? He left the earth but will alive in our hearts and life by following his footsteps.”

Here are some of the tweets.

Rajiv Gandhi, who was a professional pilot with the Indian Airlines before he joined politics, married Sonia Gandhi in 1968.

How do you remember the leader? Tell us in the comments below.

