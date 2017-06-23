Latest News

Rajinikanth’s political plans: People rejoice ‘Thalaivar’ getting into politics

Rajinikanth is all set to join politics, and buzz is also that the superstar will launch his own party.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 23, 2017 5:42 pm
After wooing movie buffs with his blockbuster films, superstar Rajinikanth is likely to take a plunge into politics. There are reports that the 66-year-old has been meeting voters in Tamil Nadu. The actor confirmed this to reporters. “I don’t deny meeting them. We are in discussion and I will make an announcement when things are finalised,” he said.

There is also an air of anticipation that the Kabali actor will be launching his own party, which could align with the BJP in the 2019 elections. According to reports, BJP has extended an invite to him to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

As soon as the news hit the ears of Twitter users, there have been quite a lot of reactions on social media. Standing by his side, most of his fans are quite delighted to know of his political plans. Take a look at some of the tweets here.

A month ago, the actor had hinted towards his political plans while addressing a large gathering. He had said he will choose the path of politics “if God willing”.

“God decides what we have to do in life at every phase. Right now, he wants me to be an actor and I’m fulfilling my responsibility. If God willing, I will enter politics tomorrow. If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won’t work with such people,” he had said.

Are you excited to see him join politics? Tell us in the comments below.

 

