Rajinikanth’s political plans: People rejoice ‘Thalaivar’ getting into politics

Rajinikanth paving his path into politics? (Source: File Photo) Rajinikanth paving his path into politics? (Source: File Photo)

After wooing movie buffs with his blockbuster films, superstar Rajinikanth is likely to take a plunge into politics. There are reports that the 66-year-old has been meeting voters in Tamil Nadu. The actor confirmed this to reporters. “I don’t deny meeting them. We are in discussion and I will make an announcement when things are finalised,” he said.

There is also an air of anticipation that the Kabali actor will be launching his own party, which could align with the BJP in the 2019 elections. According to reports, BJP has extended an invite to him to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

As soon as the news hit the ears of Twitter users, there have been quite a lot of reactions on social media. Standing by his side, most of his fans are quite delighted to know of his political plans. Take a look at some of the tweets here.

#Rajinikanth is gonna enter politics single and he will enter like a lion his main intention is to serve people ! — Ayyappa Kumar (@Ayyappakumar10) June 19, 2017

#Rajinikanth will change the entire dimension and polarity of TN Politics! Will be a powerful political force! #ThalaivarRajini — Saiganesh (@im_saiganesh) June 23, 2017

If Thalaivar decides to enter or float his own party , Alliance be like His party + #BJP + #AIADMK #Rajinikanth #Politics — Rohit Venkatraman (@RohitvNiranjan) June 23, 2017

This is real craze… Still a dream for all other stars in India..Rajinikanth is the one and only Superstar.. http://t.co/BIGa5ZBRxG — ⚔ Ranveer | Khilji ⚔ (@Harsh1904MJ) June 23, 2017

I think Rajinikanth is doing perfect ground work before entering to the politics. — Alien ஏலியன் (@halovivek) June 23, 2017

Oh the big daddy has arrived! Move over your liliputs! The Rajinikanth is here! — تئجئ بسرعة (@arvindakshay) June 23, 2017

@superstarrajini sir welcome to politics people criticize don’t mind form a good & strong team educate & train them about Indian politics — V SARAVANAN (@vsaravanan_ntpc) June 23, 2017

A month ago, the actor had hinted towards his political plans while addressing a large gathering. He had said he will choose the path of politics “if God willing”.

“God decides what we have to do in life at every phase. Right now, he wants me to be an actor and I’m fulfilling my responsibility. If God willing, I will enter politics tomorrow. If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won’t work with such people,” he had said.

Are you excited to see him join politics? Tell us in the comments below.

