‘Elections will fight Rajinikanth next year’: Twitterati celebrate Superstar’s decision to join politics

Putting an end to all speculation, Superstar Rajinikanth announced his entry into electoral politics on Sunday (December 31), ending 2017 on quite a high for many. The actor said that he will float his own party and contest from all the 234 seats in the next state assembly elections, insisting that the government needs to be changed. The Tamil superstar, who has been busy meeting his fans for the last five days, said, “The last year, events in the state politics have shamed people of Tamil Nadu. The government has to be changed, the system has to be changed. I know this is not going to be easy and I can do this only with the trust and support of the people.” The announcement was made at the Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam, in Chennai.

The actor also said the government, in the name of democracy, is looting them. “We need to bring a change from the base. Truth, work and growth will be the three mantras of our party.” Although the announcement was anticipated for quite sometime now, the confirmation has sent his fans on social media into a tizzy. Of course, Rajinikath jokes are as famous has his films, and now we’re going to have a plethora of Rajini political jokes and memes, and many have started already.

While the general consensus seems to be “Politics Joins #Rajnikanth”, there also some who feel now “Elections will contest Rajnikanth.”

Here are some of the fun reactions doing the rounds.

#Politics joined #RajniKanth and 2017 ends with a blockbuster — Rahul Rajendran (@6rahulrjendran) December 31, 2017

#Rajnikanth : I’m entering into politics C’man & Fans : Plz make sure that politics doesn’t enter into u ????#RajniNewYearParty#RajinikanthPoliticalEntry — Chintha Anil (@Chintha108) December 31, 2017

#Rajnikanth ……why did Ranjikant join politics…..because Rajni can !!!!! — Vinod Nair (@Carissa23) December 31, 2017

So Finally Politics Joins #Rajnikanth — Rajat Bhole (@silverbhole) December 31, 2017

Breaking news! Politics is joining #Rajnikanth. Elections will contest Rajnikanth. — Jitendra Jain (@JitendraJain_) December 31, 2017

#rajnikanth : New year Resolution 😂 ; let’s stand For Politics; as he confirms Political Entry, and also Will be forming His own Party #RajniNewYearParty #RajniForTamilNadu — Anjali Priya (@PriyaInni) December 31, 2017

So Elections will fight #Rajnikanth next year..in Tamil Nadu.

Politics enters in Rajnikanth 😁😂😂#Rajinikanth #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry — Jateen Agrawal (@JatinAgarwal080) December 31, 2017

