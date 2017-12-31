Kamala Mills Fire

‘Elections will fight Rajinikanth next year’: Twitterati celebrate Superstar’s decision to join politics

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth announced on Sunday that he will enter state politics by floating his own party and contest from all the 234 seats in the next state assembly elections. Unsurprisingly, this news has taken social media by storm.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 31, 2017 12:42 pm
rajinikanth, rajinikanth politics, rajinikanth fan meeting, rajanikanth party, rajinikanth political party, tamil nadu politics, rajinikanth fans, rajinikanth speech, rajinikanth joining politiics twitter reactions, indian express Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s announcement to join politics has sent his fans into a tizzy. (Source: File Photo)
Putting an end to all speculation, Superstar Rajinikanth announced his entry into electoral politics on Sunday (December 31), ending 2017 on quite a high for many. The actor said that he will float his own party and contest from all the 234 seats in the next state assembly elections, insisting that the government needs to be changed.  The Tamil superstar, who has been busy meeting his fans for the last five days, said, “The last year, events in the state politics have shamed people of Tamil Nadu. The government has to be changed, the system has to be changed. I know this is not going to be easy and I can do this only with the trust and support of the people.” The announcement was made at the Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam, in Chennai.

The actor also said the government, in the name of democracy, is looting them. “We need to bring a change from the base. Truth, work and growth will be the three mantras of our party.” Although the announcement was anticipated for quite sometime now, the confirmation has sent his fans on social media into a tizzy. Of course, Rajinikath jokes are as famous has his films, and now we’re going to have a plethora of Rajini political jokes and memes, and many have started already.

While the general consensus seems to be “Politics Joins #Rajnikanth”, there also some who feel now “Elections will contest Rajnikanth.”

Here are some of the fun reactions doing the rounds.

  1. yasir Bhat
    Dec 31, 2017 at 1:33 pm
    Yes the system needs a change... As we know change is the law of nature.
    1. Ramesh Sargam
      Dec 31, 2017 at 1:17 pm
      Mark my prediction now itself before any news channel predicts. - "Rajini and his party candidates will loose their deposits in the first election itself which they contest."
      1. Ramesh Sargam
        Dec 31, 2017 at 1:14 pm
        Rajini and Kamal like actors, wants to enter politics. Why? Why they do not want to enter farming, agriculture (vivasaayam)? Because in politics, they can earn without shaking their buttocks. Where as in farming and agriculture (vivasaayam) one need to shake everything from top to bottom.🤣🤣😂
