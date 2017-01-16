Rajasthan education minister claims cows exhale oxygen; leaves Twitterati baffled

Twitter trolled the Rajasthan education minister for saying cows exhale oxygen. (Source: Abhishek Badala/Twitter, Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Twitter trolled the Rajasthan education minister for saying cows exhale oxygen. (Source: Abhishek Badala/Twitter, Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Time and again, certain communities with extremist religious ideals have emphasised on the importance of cows in India’s socio-political landscape. Cow vigilantes have not spared a single opportunity to put the ‘holy animal’ on a pedestal, aggressively supporting the ’cause’ of worshipping the bovine creatures. Now, Rajasthan education minister, BJP’s Vasudev Devnani, has come up with a theory that, in fact, questions the very foundation of science itself.

Recently speaking at the Hingonia Goshala, as part of an event organised by the Akshaya Patra Foundation, he explained how important it was to understand the “scientific significance” of the cow. This was right after he claimed that “Gai ek-matra prani hai jo oxygen grahan karta hai, aur oxygen hi chodta hai (a cow is the only animal that inhales oxygen and exhales oxygen)”, emphasising that this message should reach everyone.

Here’s a fun fact, though. Cows do not exhale oxygen! In case this statement should lead you to question your education. Rather, they are known to exhale methane, an asphyxiant gas known for bringing down oxygen levels in the atmosphere. So, technically, cows are not only NOT releasing oxygen, they are also contributing to its depletion.

Flabbergasted by such a statement coming from a political leader — the education minister of a state at that — people were barely able to contain their amazement, and took to Twitter, wondering what exactly was that about.

Sample some of their reactions here.

Rajasthan Education Minister inhales marijuana, exhales thoughts. http://t.co/lZVhNzEViJ — Rohan (@mojorojo) January 16, 2017

Rajasthan’s Education Min got it wrong for a BJP-ian. The fact as per RSS shakhas is cow inhales oxygen&exhales purified filtered oxygen. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 16, 2017

Rajasthan Education Minister “cow is the only animal that inhales as well as exhales oxygen” seems he inhales marijuana, exhales thoughts. — Vineet Tiwari (@vineet00000) January 16, 2017

When this Minister was born, clearly there was no Cow around and caused Oxygen Deprivation to the Brain. http://t.co/16k4kxtjVJ — ? Comrade Nambiar ? (@DasBolshevik) January 16, 2017

Replacing my oxygen concentrator with a cow. Also moving to Rajasthan. #organicliving http://t.co/gCS0DD4OCS — y-axis (@dameinindia) January 16, 2017

Hmm, therefore it’s meat contains Lot of Protein, Calcium, Minerals. Plz continue to eat cow meat and stay healthy ?? http://t.co/zpC6BqgR3W — Obed Manwatkar (@ObedPwg) January 15, 2017

Following hon’ble Rajasthan education minister’s statement, the government has ordered that inflight announcements be tweaked thus pic.twitter.com/ygBOUC3Hbt — Colleen Braganza (@colleenbraganza) January 16, 2017

@guptar when the minister is ill , put him on a cow instead of a ventilator. http://t.co/ipAgVUN7uY — Mini Nair (@minicnair) January 16, 2017

