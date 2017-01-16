Trending News

Rajasthan education minister claims cows exhale oxygen; leaves Twitterati baffled

Fun fact: Cows do NOT exhale oxygen (in case you were wondering).

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 16, 2017 6:45 pm
BJP minister cow oxygen comment, cows exhale oxygen, rajasthan education minister, rajasthan minister cow oxygen, rajasthan minister cow inhales exhales oxygen, vasudev devnani cow oxygen, vasudev devnani cow inhales exhales oxygen, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending in india, viral Twitter trolled the Rajasthan education minister for saying cows exhale oxygen. (Source: Abhishek Badala/Twitter, Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Time and again, certain communities with extremist religious ideals have emphasised on the importance of cows in India’s socio-political landscape. Cow vigilantes have not spared a single opportunity to put the ‘holy animal’ on a pedestal, aggressively supporting the ’cause’ of worshipping the bovine creatures. Now, Rajasthan education minister, BJP’s Vasudev Devnani, has come up with a theory that, in fact, questions the very foundation of science itself.

ALSO READ | Navjot Singh Sidhu says ‘I am a born Congressman’; this is what Twitterati had to say

Recently speaking at the Hingonia Goshala, as part of an event organised by the Akshaya Patra Foundation, he explained how important it was to understand the “scientific significance” of the cow. This was right after he claimed that “Gai ek-matra prani hai jo oxygen grahan karta hai, aur oxygen hi chodta hai (a cow is the only animal that inhales oxygen and exhales oxygen)”, emphasising that this message should reach everyone.

See what else is going viral, here

Here’s a fun fact, though. Cows do not exhale oxygen! In case this statement should lead you to question your education. Rather, they are known to exhale methane, an asphyxiant gas known for bringing down oxygen levels in the atmosphere. So, technically, cows are not only NOT releasing oxygen, they are also contributing to its depletion.

Flabbergasted by such a statement coming from a political leader — the education minister of a state at that — people were barely able to contain their amazement, and took to Twitter, wondering what exactly was that about.

Sample some of their reactions here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 16: Latest News