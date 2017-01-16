Raipur police’s sweet gesture for a little visually impaired girl on her birthday — makes her police officer for a day!

This is the most beautiful thing you will read today. (Source: Raipur Police/Facebook) This is the most beautiful thing you will read today. (Source: Raipur Police/Facebook)

“And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.” — this line from Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist became true for Sania Sahu from Raipur recently. Just like all of us, who have at one point or the other in our lives, dreamt of becoming an officer in uniform — the 11-year-old visually impaired girl, wished to see for herself how it feels to be in the uniform. Her dream was made true in the most touching way, when the Raipur police department decided to get her one, to wear on her birthday.

According to a Facebook post uploaded by the Raipur police, the girl’s kidneys had stopped functioning. But that did not stop her from dreaming. While her father was unable to get her a police uniform costume from shops after he failed to produce required documents and permission, the police department decided to make her day. They got her to wear a police uniform and picked her from her Mathpurena residence in Chattisgarh in a police vehicle. At the office of the Inspector General, she cut her birthday cake with her ‘fellow policemen’.

Not only did she get to live her dream, she also ended up getting what seem like some really amazing gifts from the officers. The ‘new police officer’ also had people coming and getting selfies clicked with her.

“:::::::::::::::::::::::सानिया का सपना हुआ पूरा::::::::::::::::::::::::::: पुलिस महानिरीक्षक रायपुर क्षेत्र रायपुर की यादगार पहल ::::

पुलिस महानिरीक्षक रायपुर रेन्ज श्री प्रदीप गुप्ता द्वारा मठपुरैना निवासी दृष्टिहीन बच्ची सानिया साहू जिसकी दोनों किडनी फेल हो चुका है कि इच्छा अनुसार उसके जन्मदिन के अवसर पर एक दिन के लिए पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर की वर्दी पहनाकर मठपुरैना स्थित निवास से आई.जी कार्यालय तक नीली बत्ती वाहन में बैठाकर लाने उपरान्त पुलिस अधीक्षक रायपुर डॉ.संजीव शुक्ला,समस्त अति0 पुलिस अधीक्षक,नगर पुलिस अधीक्षक एवं मीडिया कें सम्मानीय प्रतिनिधियों की उपस्थिति में उसके जन्म दिन का केक काटकर बंधाई दी गई एवं उसके लम्बी उम्र उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना की गई ।”

Facebook users lauded the police for going the extra mile, to make Sahu’s day. Here are some of the reactions.

