Railway Protection Force rescues 12-year-old girl stranded on train from being trafficked

Just like how the Ministry of External Affairs has changed the way of addressing people’s problems through social media for the better, the Ministry of Railways is also known for providing fastidious assistance to people reaching out on digital media. From providing wheelchairs to help recover stolen bags — the ministry, with union minister Suresh Prabhu at the helm and a proactive presence on Twitter, has ensured help is provided as quickly as possible. But this time, the Railways officials did not wait for an SOS tweet to promptly help a stranded 12-year-old girl from trafficking.

The Ministry of Railways tweeted on February 24 about how they rescued a 12-year-old panicking girl found on a train all alone. According to the tweet, the Mughalsarai Railway Police Force (RPF) while checking a train on February 21 found the little girl in a “suspicious” circumstances. On being asked, she said she had fled her school in Kudra and was travelling with a person who had promised her a better life, but was panicking after not finding him. The officials quickly rescued the girl and got in touch with her parents. The tweet says that they handed over the girl to her parents after conducting proper verification.

During checking Train12357,RPF Mughalsarai found 12Yr Girl travelling intrain alone & saved from trafficking:keep informing @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/8QuKpuC7ek — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 24, 2017

