Twitterati react to railways minister Suresh Prabhu’s ‘offer to resign’

In the wake of two back-to-back train derailments in the last four days, Union railways minister Suresh Prabhu offered to quit and wrote a long note on Twitter. The minister also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who told him "to wait". Check out the reactions on social media,

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 23, 2017 6:43 pm
suresh prabhu, railway minister, railway minister suresh prabhu, narendra modi, prime minister, suresh prabhu narendra modi, railway derailments, indian express, indian express news What are your thoughts on the railway minister’s resignation? (Source: File Photo)
In the wake of two back-to-back train derailments in the last four days, Union railways minister Suresh Prabhu offered to quit and wrote a long note in a series of posts on Twitter. The minister also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who told him “to wait”. In a series of emotional tweets, Prabhu posted: “In less than three years as Minister, I have devoted my blood and sweat for the betterment of the Railways. Undr leadership of PM, tried 2 overcome decades of neglect thru systemic reforms in all areas leading 2 unprecedented investment& milestones.”

“New India envisioned by PM deserves a Rlys which is efficient and modern. I promise that is the path, on which Rlys is progressing now. I am extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuries to passengers and loss of precious lives. It has caused me deep anguish. I met the Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi taking full moral responsibility. Hon’ble PM has asked me to wait,” he added.

No sooner did the tweets come into view, people expressed their shock and started posting their views on Twitter. With mixed reactions, people stormed their thoughts on to the social media networking sites. While some requested him to fight back, instead of giving his resignation, other had rather caustic remarks regarding his work and the state of the railways industry under his administration.

As per a PTI report, at least 53 per cent of the 586 train accidents in the last five years were due to derailments with the Utkal Express derailment being the latest. What are your thoughts about Prabhu’s resignation offer? Share your opinions in the comments below.

