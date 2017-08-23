Twitterati react to railways minister Suresh Prabhu’s ‘offer to resign’

What are your thoughts on the railway minister’s resignation? (Source: File Photo) What are your thoughts on the railway minister’s resignation? (Source: File Photo)

In the wake of two back-to-back train derailments in the last four days, Union railways minister Suresh Prabhu offered to quit and wrote a long note in a series of posts on Twitter. The minister also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who told him “to wait”. In a series of emotional tweets, Prabhu posted: “In less than three years as Minister, I have devoted my blood and sweat for the betterment of the Railways. Undr leadership of PM, tried 2 overcome decades of neglect thru systemic reforms in all areas leading 2 unprecedented investment& milestones.”

“New India envisioned by PM deserves a Rlys which is efficient and modern. I promise that is the path, on which Rlys is progressing now. I am extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuries to passengers and loss of precious lives. It has caused me deep anguish. I met the Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi taking full moral responsibility. Hon’ble PM has asked me to wait,” he added.

Take a look at the tweets here.

In less than three years as Minister, I have devoted my blood and sweat for the betterment of the Railways (1/5) — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

Undr leadership of PM, tried 2 overcome decades of neglect thru systemic reforms in all areas leading 2 unprecedented investment& milestones — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

New India envisioned by PM deserves a Rlys which is efficient and modern. I promise that is the path, on which Rlys is progressing now (3/5) — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

I am extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuries to passengers and loss of precious lives. It has caused me deep anguish (4/5) — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

I met the Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi taking full moral responsibility. Hon’ble PM has asked me to wait. (5/5) — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

No sooner did the tweets come into view, people expressed their shock and started posting their views on Twitter. With mixed reactions, people stormed their thoughts on to the social media networking sites. While some requested him to fight back, instead of giving his resignation, other had rather caustic remarks regarding his work and the state of the railways industry under his administration.

Check out some of the tweets here.

Sir it may be sabotage by Anti national forces in attempt to remove honest and hardworking minister..Nation stands by you. You must continue — Siddarth Pai (@siddarthpaim) August 23, 2017

Those who are asking Railway Minister #SureshPrabhu to resign, must have a magician ready to ensure no train accidents in future. — Altered Ǝgo ツ (@A_SantoBangali) August 23, 2017

Sir, what happened is very sad , Railway needs to improve and only u can do dat.

So plz don’t resign

#SureshPrabhu @sureshpprabhu pic.twitter.com/xsCkgHTbox — Ratul Biswas (@staar_lord) August 23, 2017

Suresh Prabhu met Narendra Modi and offered to resign but Modi didn’t accept it. Now Suresh Prabhu is Suresh Bhakt — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) August 23, 2017

#SureshPrabhu

Railway disaster – Railway Minister must resign

Going by this logic, IT minister must resign to stop BLUE WHALE game. — Wrong timing (@sureshkumar87) August 23, 2017

#SureshPrabhu is one of the most hardworking and devoted ministers of #NaMo ‘s cabinet. He must not resign#SureshPrabhuMustNotResign — MT🇮🇳 (@MahimaTiwary25) August 23, 2017

#SureshPrabhu Since our childhood we have learned don’t run from failure instead learn from it and correct it, Please sir Do not resign 🙏😢 — Gaurav Jaiswal (@jaiswalgrv22) August 23, 2017

I don’t understand why the ministers have to resign for something which clearly ain’t their fault. #SureshPrabhu — Piyush Pastor (@piyushpastor) August 23, 2017

#SureshPrabhu offers to resign. #PMModi asks him to wait. Well, the question remains. How will future accidents be stopped from happening? — Komal Gautham (@KomalGauthamTOI) August 23, 2017

Dear #SureshPrabhu.. If there is a diary kept in every railway coach today you would know the appreciation of millions of passengers. — Яøÿ (@MixedRaita) August 23, 2017

One more train derailment!But our Suresh Prabhu refuses to quit.Just imagine what OUR media wd have done to AK if he had been rail minister! — Rajiv Kunwar Bajaj (@rkbnow) August 23, 2017

Another train accident. Blame the tracks, blame the engine or better blame the passengers for boarding it- but dare you blame Suresh Prabhu. — Sadhavi Khosla (@sadhavi) August 23, 2017

Suresh Prabhu has raised Railway fair 3 times to for better safety & services in Railways. Nothing improved though.#SureshPrabhuMustResign — Daenerys Targaryen (@thekiranbaby) August 20, 2017

Suresh Prabhu must resign admitting utter failure of Railways under him. But he’s shamelessly enjoying his failures #सुरेश_प्रभु_इस्तीफा_दो — Ashish Vivek Merukar (@AMerukar) August 23, 2017

Dear Indians,

Suresh Prabhu isn’t going to resign just bcoz citizens are dying, same way Yogi Adityanath didn’t. No accountability = BJP USP — Priyanka (@autumnrainwish) August 23, 2017

Except for the fare hikes, bad food quality, increasing accidents and delays, #SureshPrabhu has been a great railway minister. #Respect — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) August 23, 2017

As per a PTI report, at least 53 per cent of the 586 train accidents in the last five years were due to derailments with the Utkal Express derailment being the latest. What are your thoughts about Prabhu’s resignation offer? Share your opinions in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd