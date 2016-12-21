Rahul Gandhi trolls government with this photo he shared on Twitter

Rahul Gandhi just trolled the government Rahul Gandhi just trolled the government

The Reserve Bank of India and the finance ministry have both drawing a lot of flak after the former rolled out a notification stating that people can deposit money above Rs 5,000 only once and even with that, one has to explain the reason for ‘late deposit’ to two bank officials. Well, this has been overturned yet again, making this the 60th rule change the Centre has exercised ever since the Prime Minister announced the demonetisation of old currency notes on November 8.

ALSO READ | Understanding demonetisation, the Calvin and Hobbes way, thanks to this Chennai techie

WATCH VIDEO | Demonetisation: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi Levels Allegations Against PM Modi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who has been against the demonetisation move from the very beginning and has been voicing his opinion regularly against it as well, took to Twitter to troll the government by sharing a photo of a cluster of traffic signals. “Government orders after demonetisation,” he captioned it.

Very recently, Gandhi made news when he said that the information he has on PM’s ‘personal corruption’ will lead to an earthquake in Parliament. He also said that he’ll “burst PM’s balloon”. However, nothing happened and no information made its way in the public domain. When he did meet Modi, he talked about the condition of farmers after demonetisation and that was it.

His tweet has gone viral and people can’t stop laughing at his post. His parody account wrote, “bhai thoda sa toh gap rakho apne aur mere account mein.” And there were some who thought his account has been hacked again.

This is what he tweeted.

Government orders after demonetisation: pic.twitter.com/5D5p0XX4MO — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 21, 2016

And this is how people reacted.

@OfficeOfRG 😂😂😂😂 bhai thoda sa toh gap rakho apne aur mere account mein. — Rofl Gandhi Goelian (@RoflGandhi_) December 21, 2016

@OfficeOfRG bhai ab tu bhi troll karega toh hum kya karenge? 😐 — तांबडे बाबा (@CrazyThakare) December 21, 2016

@OfficeOfRG Troll likh lo sir naam ke aage 😂😂 — Crime Minister Fakir (@Brain_Humor) December 21, 2016

. @OfficeOfRG is trolling Modi…. kaise kaise din dekhne ko mil rahe hain 😂😂😂 — Shawn Mir (@SolivagantShawn) December 21, 2016

Have something to add to the story? Tell us in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd