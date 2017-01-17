Trending News

Rahul Gandhi showed his ‘torn’ kurta at a rally and Twitterati ripped him apart

He made the statement after stopping mid-way during his address and showing the people the torn pocket.

By: Trends Desk | Published:January 17, 2017 9:04 pm
Rahul Gandhi showed his torn kurta at a rally Rahul Gandhi showed his torn kurta at a rally

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has managed to do it again. He is being massively trolled on social media for his ‘phata kurta’ comment he made while addressing the Vijay Sankalp convention for party workers in Uttarakhand. He said his kurta was torn but no one would ever find Prime Minister Narendra Modi in torn clothes. “Mera pocket/kurta phata ho toh mujhe farak nahi padta,lekin Modi Ji ka kapda kabhi nahi phata hoga aur vo gareeb ki rajneeti karte hain (I wear a torn kurta but you’ll never see Modiji in a torn kurta. He only plays politics of the poor),” he said.

He made the statement after stopping mid-way during his address to show people his torn pocket.

Also read| Rahul Gandhi in Uttarakhand: For 52 years, RSS did not respect and hoist national flag

While the statement had people listening to him breaking into applause for the leader, the comment didn’t go down quite as well on social media, especially since he’d just came back from his European vacation. Mocking the whole gimmick, some even offered to crowd-fund a new kurta. “Please help Rahul ji buy a new kurta,” tweeted someone. “The j**k who just came back from 2 week foreign holiday is showing a torn kurta?? Ok,” wrote another.

Here are some of the other reactions to the young politician’s dramatic comment.
While attacking Modi on the Khadi Udyog’s controversy, Gandhi also said, “PM Modi does everything that happens nowadays. Next year, you will not find Lord Ram in Ramleela but Modi instead. Lord Ram will appear in Ramleela sporting Modi’s mask. Such kind of Ramleela will happen across the country.”

On Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 8:22 PM, Hemani Bhandari <hemani25@gmail.com> wrote:
Rahul Gandhi showed his ‘torn’ kurta at a rally and Twitterati ripped him apart

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has managed to do it again. He is being massively trolled on social media for his ‘phata kurta’ comment he made while addressing Vijay Sankalp convention for party workers in Uttarakhand. He said that his kurta is torn but no one will ever find Prime Minister Narendra Modi in torn clothes. “Mera pocket/kurta phata ho toh mujhe farak nahi padta,lekin Modi Ji ka kapda kabhi nahi phata hoga aur vo gareeb ki rajneeti karte hain ( I wear a torn kurta but you’ll never see Modiji in a torn kurta. He only plays politics of the poor),” he said.

He made the statement after stopping mid-way during his address and showing the people the torn pocket.

While the statement had people listening to him breaking into an uproar for the leader, the comment didn’t go down well with people on social media especially after he just came back from his vacation in Europe. Mocking the whole gimmick, some even suggested to crowd-fund his kurta. “Please help Rahul ji buy a new kurta,” wrote a user. “The jerk who just came back from 2 week foreign holiday is showing a torn kurta?? Ok,” wrote another.

Here’s what people had to say.

While attacking Modi on the Khadi Udyog’s controversy, he said, “PM Modi does everything that happens nowadays. Next year, you will not find Lord Ram in Ramleela but Modi instead. Lord Ram will appear in Ramleela sporting Modi’s mask. Such kind of Ramleela will happen across the country.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 17: Latest News