Rahul Gandhi showed his ‘torn’ kurta at a rally and Twitterati ripped him apart

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has managed to do it again. He is being massively trolled on social media for his ‘phata kurta’ comment he made while addressing the Vijay Sankalp convention for party workers in Uttarakhand. He said his kurta was torn but no one would ever find Prime Minister Narendra Modi in torn clothes. “Mera pocket/kurta phata ho toh mujhe farak nahi padta,lekin Modi Ji ka kapda kabhi nahi phata hoga aur vo gareeb ki rajneeti karte hain (I wear a torn kurta but you’ll never see Modiji in a torn kurta. He only plays politics of the poor),” he said.

He made the statement after stopping mid-way during his address to show people his torn pocket.

Also read| Rahul Gandhi in Uttarakhand: For 52 years, RSS did not respect and hoist national flag

While the statement had people listening to him breaking into applause for the leader, the comment didn’t go down quite as well on social media, especially since he’d just came back from his European vacation. Mocking the whole gimmick, some even offered to crowd-fund a new kurta. “Please help Rahul ji buy a new kurta,” tweeted someone. “The j**k who just came back from 2 week foreign holiday is showing a torn kurta?? Ok,” wrote another.

Here are some of the other reactions to the young politician’s dramatic comment.

While attacking Modi on the Khadi Udyog’s controversy, Gandhi also said, “PM Modi does everything that happens nowadays. Next year, you will not find Lord Ram in Ramleela but Modi instead. Lord Ram will appear in Ramleela sporting Modi’s mask. Such kind of Ramleela will happen across the country.”

What sort of liar do you have to be to think YOU could pull “I am poor” off? There really is no limit to this man’s stupidity. Zero. http://t.co/tMUcTWDhlv — Rohan (@mojorojo) January 17, 2017

I can buy you new Kurta! http://t.co/zNSnFZXcgz — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) January 17, 2017

The jerk who just came back from 2 week foreign holiday is showing a torn kurta?? Ok. http://t.co/fATos7LD5J — Rahul Bhangadia (@thisisrmb) January 17, 2017

Rahul Gandhi ji, if you stayed with mommy and took care of her she would’ve sewed your torn kurta, no? — Aria (@adagio_aria) January 16, 2017

.@CNNnews18

“Main Modi Modi Chilluanga Kurta Phad ke” khne se koi gareeb nahi ho jata bhai sahab.http://t.co/orrBTqI2DO — Cryptic Mind (@Vishj05) January 17, 2017

Sidhu says he is a “born Congressman”.

Maneka compared Sankranti with Bakrid.

“Secret foreign trip” Rahul says: “My khadi kurta torn”!

Ayyo! — Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) January 16, 2017

#RahulGandhi I’m ready to donate Rs2 to you so you can buy sui dhaaga taaki kurta sil lo.. #Namo #ModiVsRahul — Vancha Awasthi (@Vancha_awasthi) January 16, 2017

2013…

Phata Poster Nikhla Hero.

2017…

Phata Kurta Nikhla Pappu. — Sunil Rajguru (@sunilrajguru) January 17, 2017

Dear @OfficeOfRG sir, did your kurta get torn when flying in this chartered plane? pic.twitter.com/6e5KtVN888 — Vijay (@centerofright) January 17, 2017

#DoobtiNaavCongresski

Pappu : Main Modi Modi chilaunga kurta fadke 😝😝

We enjoy ur Comedy Shows @OfficeOfRG ,TY so much 4 entertaining Us 😂😝 pic.twitter.com/PCYGuC8y1w — Sapnakapse (@Sapnakapse3) January 17, 2017

Joker Pappu showed his torn kurta in a rally today after returning from 2 weeks new year party vacation in London ..@sherryontopp thoko tali — sanghi troll (@ExSecular) January 16, 2017

He can’t afford a new kurta, but a vacation abroad he can happily afford ? @OfficeOfRG #RahulGandhi drama karwalo bas😖 — Vullary (@vullary) January 16, 2017

After 60 years of rule congress party is not able to pay 6 Rs stitching charges. Poor Pappu # Phata kurta pic.twitter.com/yA1p0ABZ25 — PANKAJ (@Indianwadhwa) January 17, 2017

While attacking Modi on the Khadi Udyog’s controversy, he said, “PM Modi does everything that happens nowadays. Next year, you will not find Lord Ram in Ramleela but Modi instead. Lord Ram will appear in Ramleela sporting Modi’s mask. Such kind of Ramleela will happen across the country.”

