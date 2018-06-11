Rahul Gandhi says, ‘Coco-Cola was started by a person who sold shikanji’, Tweeple can’t stop countering with memes

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses the National Convention of OBC Department of AICC at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, on Monday. (Source: PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses the National Convention of OBC Department of AICC at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, on Monday. (Source: PTI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Coca-Cola was founded by a person who used to sell ‘Shikanji’ in America while the founder of McDonald’s used to run a ‘dhaba’ in the country. Talking at the national OBC convention for the party at Talkatora Stadium in the Capital, the Congress leader took a jibe at the Opposition by saying he wants to see those dhaba owners in India who have turned into the founders of Coca Cola and McDonad. However, the politician’s unusual remark grabbed attention from all sides.

A small clip from his address was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter and soon the video got everyone talking.

#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi talks about origins of the Coca-Cola & McDonald’s company, says, “Coca-Cola company ko shuru karne wala ek shikanji bechne wala vyakti tha…” #Delhi pic.twitter.com/MATnaR734J — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2018

While some were quick to troll the leader, others took a sarcastic route and countered the politician’s claim. Soon with hashtag #AccordingToRahulGandhi, meme-makers on the micro-blogging site came up with their sassy responses to his claim. With over 10,000 tweets, at the time of writing, it was the top trend on the social media site.

Coca Cola’s owner in his earlier days.. selling Shinkanji.. #AccordingToRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/BMc2UNHByO — Paresh Rawal fn (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) June 11, 2018

Meet Jack, founder of Twitter #AccordingToRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/3vc57y1y5K — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) June 11, 2018

Rare childhood Photo of Wright Brothers who use to sell Kites #AccordingToRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/8bNFsslUml — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) June 11, 2018

Most recent pic of Albert Einstein #AccordingToRahulGandhi 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/xUVb9a3LyL — Samir Shah 🇮🇳 (@samirbsha) June 11, 2018

#AccordingToRahulGandhi Steve Jobs in his childhood days was selling Apples. pic.twitter.com/Rg3sjfr5y3 — ಏನ್ ನಿನ್ ಪ್ರಾಬ್ಲಮ್ (@arunbtgbd) June 11, 2018

Adidas was founded by a Bengali cobbler named Adi Das. #AccordingToRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/g5HrjGdqD9 — Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan) June 11, 2018

Interestingly, Coco-Cola, founded by John Stith Pemberton was invented by an accident when the Amercian pharmacist was trying to make an opium-free alternative for pain killers. Experimenting with coca and coca wines, he made his own version of French Wine Coca first but soon had to come up with an alcohol-free version owing to new legislation. He accidentally blended his syrup base with carbonated water and hence he dropped the idea of selling it as a medicine and the cherish aerated drink was born.

Gandhi was trying to take a jibe at PM Modi and make a point that while big businessmen are given all the privileges, farmers who work behind the scenes are being ignored while he made the interesting analogy. Gandhi alleged that the Modi government had ignored the interests of farmers but helped a small group of industrialists by waiving loans amounting to nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crores. “People with skills are not rewarded in India … farmers work hard but you don’t see them in the office of Modi-ji,” he said.

“People who really work are confined to the back room, but the profit of their labour is enjoyed by others. India’s prime minister says there is dearth of skills in the country. This is not true. There is no dearth of skills in the OBC community, as they are endowed with skills,” Gandhi added.

