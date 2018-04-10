Rahul Gandhi praises wedding of 2015 IAS toppers; calls marriage an ‘inspiration amid communal hatred’

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. (Source: Dabi-tina/Instagram) Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. (Source: Dabi-tina/Instagram)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday praised 2015 batch IAS toppers Tina Dabi and second-rank holder Athar Shafi on Twitter, congratulating the two on their wedding. Gandhi said the couple should be an inspiration for the youth of India amid the ‘growing intolerance and communal hatred’.

“Congratulations Tina Dabi & Athar Amir-ul-Shafi, IAS toppers, batch of 2015, on your wedding! May your love grow from strength to strength and may you be an inspiration to all Indians in this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred. God bless you,” Gandhi tweeted.

The couple got married at the Pahalgam Club, south Kashmir, which is barely 30 kilometres from Athar’s House. The marriage was a subtle event, where only relatives and friends of the couple were invited.

The couple had met at the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) office in Delhi during the 2016 felicitation ceremony and it was love at sight for the two IAS toppers. However, their relationship was criticised as they both belonged to different religious backgrounds. While Dabi is from Delhi, Athar belongs to Mattan town, Kashmir. As of now, they both have got the Rajasthan cadre of the IAS.

