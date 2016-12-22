Rahul Gandhi posts Ghalib’s shayari for Narendra Modi; Twitterati rhymes along

Rahul Gandhi gets epic responses on his tweet Rahul Gandhi gets epic responses on his tweet

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has been very vocal about his opposition to the Centre’s demonetisation move. He has slammed the move and repeatedly called it mistake. During Parliament’s winter session he said that he has information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘personal corruption’ which, if he reveals, will lead to an earthquake. On December 21, he finally said that Modi had received money from Sahara when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Well, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had made the same allegation a few weeks ago.

On December 22, as he addressed a rally in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, he spoke about how Modi laughed at his accusations during his public address in Varanasi. He also tweeted, “The question is whether the Prime Minister was involved in corruption or not? Make fun of me as much as you want but answer my questions.” Responding to Gandhi’s charges, Modi on Thursday said, “it is good he (Rahul) has started to speak because now we know there is no chance of an earthquake”.

But what caught people’s attention on social media was his post in which he ‘replied’ to PM’s response in ‘Ghalib’s shayari’. “Main unka jawab Ghalib ki shayari main dena chahta hoon: Har ek baat pe kehte ho tum ki tu kya hai, tum hi kaho ye andaaz-e-guftugoo kya hai,” he wrote.

The tweet has left people amused on Twitter and they are trolling Gandhi, matching rhyme for rhyme!



