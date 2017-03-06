‘Empty patila making noise’: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Made in Jaunpur’ comment on Michelle Obama sparks fire on Twitter

The ‘Made in Jaunpur’ fiasco! (Source: File Photo) The ‘Made in Jaunpur’ fiasco! (Source: File Photo)

Rahul Gandhi’s statements often become the butt of all jokes, and it was no different when the vice president of Congress addressed the crowd at a rally in Jaunpur. Aiming his words at Michelle Obama, the 46-year-old grabbed a lot of attention for making an absurd remark.

In his speech on March 6, Gandhi said, “Jab Obama ji ki patni America mein apni rasoi mein kuch pakaye, patilon ko dekh kar kahein sundar patila hai, aur patile pe likha ho ‘Made in Jaunpur’. (When Obama’s wife would be preparing food in the kitchen, she would admire the utensils. And as she would admire them, the utensils would be engraved with the words: ‘Made in Jaunpur’.” He also said that five years from now, if a farmer from the state goes to the US, he would find phones that are manufactured in UP. “We would emboss ‘Made in Uttar Pradesh’ over it, and whichever shop he visits, the entire stock would be from UP,” Gandhi reportedly said.

Slamming him for his comment, Twitterati started bombarding the social media website with jokes and sarcastic one-liners. Read the top tweets here:

Jab ObamaJi ki patni Amreeka me apni mobile me kuch dekh muskuraye; Obama ke karan poochne pe bolengi ek joke padha.. Made on Rahul Gandhi http://t.co/5MBzrKJEWc — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) March 6, 2017

Ab Made in Jaunpur patile.. Obama ji is Made in Italy joker ko kyo nahi rakh lete bachcho ka dil behlaane ke liye pic.twitter.com/0OQCbQcIyV — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) March 6, 2017

Jab Obama Colorado ke nahar se naha ke niklein, aur baal mein tel lagaayein, toh tel ki shishi pe likha ho Made in Jaunpur. #RaGaWalaObama — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) March 6, 2017

Obama ji ki patni will be fasting from today. http://t.co/5AVy025lFm — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 6, 2017

Man! this chap Rahul Gandhi needs a gender sensitivity course pronto. http://t.co/yFnrZoJFV0 — Madhavi Tata (@madhavitata) March 6, 2017

Oh sorry….I misread it “Pati pe likha hai made in Jaunpur”. http://t.co/kgUC0caxMU — Roflindian (@Roflindian) March 6, 2017

Obamas : please untag me http://t.co/sEnzmEMuAO — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) March 6, 2017

@AnuragMahendru @ANINewsUP will any body tell him dat Jaunpur is known for its imirti not patila. — umesh chandra (@umesh027) March 6, 2017

@ANINewsUP RaGa it should be ‘Made in India rite? Pehle Coconut juice now Made in jaunpur? Kuch bhi!! — Dr.Piyu Nair 🇮🇳 (@Piyu909) March 6, 2017

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Seriously, fit for Kapil Sharma shows!!!!! Will be a run away winner….. http://t.co/DHVUOijGAL — Shiladitya Bose (@bosechem) March 6, 2017

This man is simply incredible. Makes me laugh when I’m not in a mood to smile. Thank you @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi.😂 http://t.co/RafkQ9vfsZ — Ashutosh Shaw (@UrAshuShaw) March 6, 2017

