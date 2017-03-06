Trending News

‘Empty patila making noise’: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Made in Jaunpur’ comment on Michelle Obama sparks fire on Twitter

Aiming his words at Michelle Obama, Rahul Gandhi grabbed attention for making an absurd remark.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 6, 2017 10:09 pm
rahul gandhi, barack obama, michelle obama, rahul gandhi michelle obama, rahul gandhi made in jaunpur, made in jaunpur comment rahul gandhi, indian express, indian express news The ‘Made in Jaunpur’ fiasco! (Source: File Photo)

Rahul Gandhi’s statements often become the butt of all jokes, and it was no different when the vice president of Congress addressed the crowd at a rally in Jaunpur. Aiming his words at Michelle Obama, the 46-year-old grabbed a lot of attention for making an absurd remark.

In his speech on March 6, Gandhi said, “Jab Obama ji ki patni America mein apni rasoi mein kuch pakaye, patilon ko dekh kar kahein sundar patila hai, aur patile pe likha ho ‘Made in Jaunpur’. (When Obama’s wife would be preparing food in the kitchen, she would admire the utensils. And as she would admire them, the utensils would be engraved with the words: ‘Made in Jaunpur’.” He also said that five years from now, if a farmer from the state goes to the US, he would find phones that are manufactured in UP. “We would emboss ‘Made in Uttar Pradesh’ over it, and whichever shop he visits, the entire stock would be from UP,” Gandhi reportedly said.

Slamming him for his comment, Twitterati started bombarding the social media website with jokes and sarcastic one-liners. Read the top tweets here:

