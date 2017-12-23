Rahul Gandhi suggests a ‘Lie Hard’ film franchise for BJP, Twitterati suggest a few for Congress

Rahul Gandhi’s witty tweet on BJP did not go down well with Twitterati. (Source: Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Rahul Gandhi’s witty tweet on BJP did not go down well with Twitterati. (Source: Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, just a day after criticising BJP for having “an architecture based on lies”, decided to mock the rival party again by adding a bit of humour to his tweet. However, the content of his tweet did not go down well with people on social media and ended up garnering some intense response. In his tweet Gandhi wrote, “If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard”.

Along with the tweet, which is based on the famous American action film series Die Hard, he also added three hashtags ‘#BJPLieHard, #BJPLies, #HowManyBJPLies’ emphasising and questioning the sanctity of the party. Interestingly, the reaction of the party president comes days after news channel took a jibe at him for going and watching the latest Star Wars movie.

If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard #BJPLieHard #BJPLies #HowManyBJPLies — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 23, 2017

From trolling the Gandhi ‘parivaar‘ to the 2g scam, people on social media decided to question the party president on various topics. Some even suggested creative names for the Congress party itself.

If congress had a film franchise it would be called Gandhi parivaar ghotala party jeep ghotala bofors scam harshad Mehta 2g coal g jija g — Anuj Mittal (@AnujMit08815147) December 23, 2017

If congress had a film franchise it would be called Try Hard. — Padmavathi S Bhat (@padmabhat) December 23, 2017

You are focusing too much on competition and not on your customers. Typical sauce for downfall of any organization. Speak to any management trainee, he will tell you this! — Manish (@mmishras) December 23, 2017

And if congress had a film franchise it would be Doom ( dhoom) with you playing Uday Chopra ( obviously) — Calvin Hobbes (@icalvinhobbes) December 23, 2017

Instead of all this cheap things, better do something for nation. Dont know who gave you idea like this to tweet — Babit Kumar (@iambabit) December 23, 2017

