Top News

Rahul Gandhi suggests a ‘Lie Hard’ film franchise for BJP, Twitterati suggest a few for Congress

Congress party president Rahul Gandhi decided to take a dig at BJP on social media. In his tweet, he mocked the party and stated that 'If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard'. Soon after, people started responding to the tweet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2017 10:20 pm
Rahul Gandhi, Congress, 2G Verdict, BJP, Narendra Modi, Lie hard, Rahul Gandhi tweet, Twitter, twitter reactions, Indian express, Indian express news Rahul Gandhi’s witty tweet on BJP did not go down well with Twitterati. (Source: Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
Related News

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, just a day after criticising BJP for having “an architecture based on lies”, decided to mock the rival party again by adding a bit of humour to his tweet. However, the content of his tweet did not go down well with people on social media and ended up garnering some intense response. In his tweet Gandhi wrote, “If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard”.

Along with the tweet, which is based on the famous American action film series Die Hard, he also added three hashtags ‘#BJPLieHard, #BJPLies, #HowManyBJPLies’ emphasising and questioning the sanctity of the party. Interestingly, the reaction of the party president comes days after news channel took a jibe at him for going and watching the latest Star Wars movie.

From trolling the Gandhi ‘parivaar‘ to the 2g scam, people on social media decided to question the party president on various topics. Some even suggested creative names for the Congress party itself.

 

 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 23: Latest News