Rahul Gandhi is trending on Twitter after his speech and the reactions are priceless

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses the 132nd foundation day of Indian National Congress at AICC in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses the 132nd foundation day of Indian National Congress at AICC in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who returned from a holiday yesterday, addressed his party workers at the Jan Vedna Sammelan in Delhi on Wednesday and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move highlighting the trouble it has caused to common man. He also talked about how, under Modi’s leadership, the Reserve Bank of India and judiciary have been undermined. He told people that ‘acche din’ will come only after Congress comes to power in 2019.

However, parts of his speech have caught people’s attention on social media who can’t help themselves but mock him. For instance, he said, “Mere yoga guru ne kaha tha jo Yoga karta hai woh padmasan kar sakta hai aur jo yoga nahi karta woh padmasan nahi kar sakta (My Yoga guru had told me that the one who can do Yoga, can also do padmasana and the one who doesn’t do yoga, cannot do padmasana). He also said, “We do not need to explain what we did or didn’t do for last 70 years. BJP under PM Modi has done in 2 1/2 years what we couldn’t do.” After his speech, Gandhi has been trending on Twitter, all for the funny reasons because he is one of the most trolled politicians of the country.

Sample the reaction here.

Jo type kar sakta hai woh tweet kar sakta hai, jo type nahi kar sakta wo tweet nahi kar sakta. #RahulGandhiQuotes http://t.co/sf1tBPYrCR — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 11, 2017

Rahul Gandhi Finally Admits The Truth And Congress Govt’s Failure Over 70 Years. Star Campaigner Of BJP Returns. ;) http://t.co/OPRfC4S9an — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 11, 2017

BJP’s star campaigner is back with a bang. BJP was surely missing him in 2017.. #Legend pic.twitter.com/b5YwH2i0Mv — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) January 11, 2017

Rahul Gandhi must be thinking: Hey, that’s great. This Jan Vedna Sammelan went off pretty well. Next month, let’s have a Feb Vedna Sammelan. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 11, 2017

1. How Rahul Gandhi sees Rahul Gandhi

2. How Congress sees Rahul Gandhi

3. How world sees Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/7rMPJ446tK — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) January 11, 2017

@coolfunnytshirt

Guy in the back: Ye Europe se lauta hai ya Agra ke Pagalkhane se!! pic.twitter.com/dM7MQGrSDZ — Chandan Tandon 🇮🇳 (@Chandan_tndn) January 11, 2017

Rahul is a good boy, 2019 elections are two years away, yet he has started campaigning for BJP http://t.co/AVu9DxAM5m — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) January 11, 2017

Rahul Gandhi is very competitive👍

When Modi said will do ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’

RG said i will go one step ahead

“Kabar hi khod dunga BC”

😂😂 — Dev Gadhvi (@Dev_gadhvi) January 11, 2017

And Rahul Gandhi is back..!! 😂😂 http://t.co/2mvqq1o7Tx — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) January 11, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd