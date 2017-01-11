Trending News

Rahul Gandhi is trending on Twitter after his speech and the reactions are priceless

After his speech, Gandhi has been trending on Twitter, all for the funny reasons because he is one of the most trolled politicians of the country.

By: Trends Desk | Updated: January 11, 2017 5:44 pm
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses the 132nd foundation day of Indian National Congress at AICC in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses the 132nd foundation day of Indian National Congress at AICC in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who returned from a holiday yesterday, addressed his party workers at the Jan Vedna Sammelan in Delhi on Wednesday and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move highlighting the trouble it has caused to common man. He also talked about how, under Modi’s leadership, the Reserve Bank of India and judiciary have been undermined. He told people that ‘acche din’ will come only after Congress comes to power in 2019.

However, parts of his speech have caught people’s attention on social media who can’t help themselves but mock him. For instance, he said, “Mere yoga guru ne kaha tha jo Yoga karta hai woh padmasan kar sakta hai aur jo yoga nahi karta woh padmasan nahi kar sakta (My Yoga guru had told me that the one who can do Yoga, can also do padmasana and the one who doesn’t do yoga, cannot do padmasana). He also said, “We do not need to explain what we did or didn’t do for last 70 years. BJP under PM Modi has done in 2 1/2 years what we couldn’t do.” After his speech, Gandhi has been trending on Twitter, all for the funny reasons because he is one of the most trolled politicians of the country.

