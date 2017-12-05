Rahul Gandhi to take over as INC president, tongue-in-check reactions erupt on Twitter

As Rahul Gandhi prepares to take over as the INC president, Twitterati put in all their wit to convert the matter into a joke. (Source: Juniorbacchhan/Twitter) As Rahul Gandhi prepares to take over as the INC president, Twitterati put in all their wit to convert the matter into a joke. (Source: Juniorbacchhan/Twitter)

After 13 years of entering politics, Rahul Gandhi is now all set to become the president of Congress party. The 47-year-old filed his nomination on December 4, which received a unanimous vote from the party and was proposed by many, including mother Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Rahul Gandhi had emerged as the one and only nominee for the position.

While many party members and ministers are heaping praises on Gandhi, saying that his elevation would give the party a “new wave of hope”, social media users were quite scathing. Flooding Twitter with memes and jokes, many users expressed how they felt about Rahul taking over as the party president. While, some tweets were funny, other inclined a little towards the meaner side. Here are some of the tweets:

All the best to Rahul Gandhi for the Congress President election. I think he’ll win this one. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 4, 2017

Rahul Gandhi deserves high praise because finally he took charge of his family business. — Mani Kant Choudhary (@manikantchoudh4) December 5, 2017

Rahul Gandhi filing nominations for INC presidentship is like Uday Chopra giving auditions for Dhoom series. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) December 4, 2017

While, some tweets were direct, others were a little subtle and stated that this ‘competition’ was something that Rahul couldn’t lose.

*Rahul Gandhi running for Congress President elections* pic.twitter.com/detkuoqb5z — Absurd Choudhary (@ABChoudhary007) December 4, 2017

As soon as everybody left Gandhiji at the back probably facepalmed. pic.twitter.com/koXZazTDlF — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) December 4, 2017

Two senior Congress party leaders watching Rahul Gandhi as he files nomination to be SELECTED as Congress President. #CongressPresident#IndiaWithRahulGandhipic.twitter.com/Ka6oUXkiAl — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) December 4, 2017

Though, there are no other candidates, Mullappally Ramachandran, Congress central election authority chairman stated that they would go by the book and the official announcement of Rahul’s election would be made only on December 11, the last date of withdrawal of nominations.

