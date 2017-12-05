Top Stories

Rahul Gandhi to take over as INC president, tongue-in-check reactions erupt on Twitter

Even though there are no other candidates, the official announcement of Rahul Gandhi's election will be made on December 11, the last date of withdrawal of nominations.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 5, 2017 9:54 pm
Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi party president, Rahul Gandhi memes, As Rahul Gandhi prepares to take over as the INC president, Twitterati put in all their wit to convert the matter into a joke. (Source: Juniorbacchhan/Twitter)
Related News

After 13 years of entering politics, Rahul Gandhi is now all set to become the president of Congress party. The 47-year-old filed his nomination on December 4, which received a unanimous vote from the party and was proposed by many, including mother Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Rahul Gandhi had emerged as the one and only nominee for the position.

While many party members and ministers are heaping praises on Gandhi, saying that his elevation would give the party a “new wave of hope”, social media users were quite scathing. Flooding Twitter with memes and jokes, many users expressed how they felt about Rahul taking over as the party president. While, some tweets were funny, other inclined a little towards the meaner side. Here are some of the tweets:

While, some tweets were direct, others were a little subtle and stated that this ‘competition’ was something that Rahul couldn’t lose.

Though, there are no other candidates, Mullappally Ramachandran, Congress central election authority chairman stated that they would go by the book and the official announcement of Rahul’s election would be made only on December 11, the last date of withdrawal of nominations.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 05: Latest News