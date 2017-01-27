Rahul Dravid turned down his honorary doctorate from Bangalore University and people can’t stop praising him

Rahul Gandhi denies doctorate degree Rahul Gandhi denies doctorate degree

‘Mr Dependable’ Rahul Dravid is the star on social media right now because he denied his doctorate degree conferred on him by the Bangalore University. He said he’d rather earn it after researching on a subject in the field of sports than having it receiving an honorary degree. In a press release shared by the University, Dravid was quoted as saying, “would try to earn a Doctorate Degree by accomplishing some form of acedemic research in the field of sports rather than receiving an honorary degree.”

The Bangalore University had decided to honour Dravid at their 52nd Annual Convocation ceremony on January 27 but he decided otherwise.

His decision has only increased his respect in people’s hearts. Many took to social media to tell him he is one of the greatest human beings they have seen. “I don’t call myself an atheist because I worship Rahul Dravid as the purest embodiment of all that’s good in the human race. #ModernDaySaint,” wrote a user. “Imagine being so big at heart that you deny a degree because you want to earn it! Rahul Dravid is a man among men,” wrote another.

However, there were jokes floating around as well. Sample these.

Rahul Dravid rejected Bangalore University’s honorary doctorate as the same way as he left the amazing deliveries from pace bowlers. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 26, 2017

Rahul Dravid refused Bangalore University’s honorary doctorate and it’s news. I refused a bhatura this morning and no one bats an eye. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 26, 2017

Pawar awarded Padma Vibhushan, grabs it with both hands. Dravid lets an hon deg go. May our kids find the right role models. — Ajith (@ajith27) January 26, 2017

I don’t call myself an atheist because I worship Rahul Dravid as the purest embodiment of all that’s good in the human race. #ModernDaySaint http://t.co/HKtU2xDgOA — Alok ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ कुमार (@alokpi) January 25, 2017

Despite having RAHUL as his first name Dravid continues to stun me. Salute to you sir! — MRV (@MRVChennai) January 26, 2017

Dravid-I dnt wnt doctorate instead I will earn it.👏👏

Vijay-Instead of earning it I will buy it..😁😁 — Trollpathy™ (@Trollpathy) January 26, 2017

Nobody is perfect unless you are Rahul Dravid. — Shakti Shetty (@Shakti_Shetty) January 26, 2017

Rahul Dravid rejects Bangalore University’s honorary doctorate.

Says he’d like to earn a PhD.

What a man. Dr. Vijay Mallya must be shocked. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 25, 2017

Good thing that Rahul Dravid rejected this honorary doctorate. Otherwise his name would have become Dr. Avid. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 25, 2017

God: Dear Dravid we will send you to heaven for being so good Dravid: I would prefer to go hell & will change all those bad people to Good! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 25, 2017

Rahul Dravid is someone who is famous for being a cricketer but you’d like to be a person like him. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) January 25, 2017

There are sportspersons, there are Role models and then there is Rahul Dravid 😍😍😘😘 pic.twitter.com/R95l3DzmLR — TheFrustratedIndian (@FrustIndian) January 25, 2017

Also, FYI, this is not the first time he has declined a honorary degree. He once refused a doctorate from the Gulbarga University.

