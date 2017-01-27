Trending News

Rahul Dravid turned down his honorary doctorate from Bangalore University and people can’t stop praising him

FYI, this is not the first time Rahul Dravid has declined a honorary degree. He once refused a doctorate from the Gulbarga University.

By: Trends Desk | Updated: January 27, 2017 1:24 pm
Rahul Gandhi denies doctorate degree Rahul Gandhi denies doctorate degree

‘Mr Dependable’ Rahul Dravid is the star on social media right now because he denied his doctorate degree conferred on him by the Bangalore University. He said he’d rather earn it after researching on a subject in the field of sports than having it receiving an honorary degree. In a press release shared by the University, Dravid was quoted as saying, “would try to earn a Doctorate Degree by accomplishing some form of acedemic research in the field of sports rather than receiving an honorary degree.”

The Bangalore University had decided to honour Dravid at their 52nd Annual Convocation ceremony on January 27 but he decided otherwise.

His decision has only increased his respect in people’s hearts. Many took to social media to tell him he is one of the greatest human beings they have seen. “I don’t call myself an atheist because I worship Rahul Dravid as the purest embodiment of all that’s good in the human race. #ModernDaySaint,” wrote a user. “Imagine being so big at heart that you deny a degree because you want to earn it! Rahul Dravid is a man among men,” wrote another.

However, there were jokes floating around as well. Sample these.

Also, FYI, this is not the first time he has declined a honorary degree. He once refused a doctorate from the Gulbarga University.

