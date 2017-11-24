Top Stories

‘No show off’: Rahul Dravid queues up with kids at science fair, wins Twitterati’s hearts

A picture of Rahul Dravid standing in a queue with his children at a science exhibition was posted on social media. Within hours, it went viral as people could stop gushing over the cricketer's humility.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 24, 2017 9:37 pm
rahul dravid, rahul dravid viral pic, rahul dravid standing with children, rahul dravid viral photo standing at science fair, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Rahul Dravid has won many hearts on social media with his gesture. (Source: South Canara/Twitter)
Rahul Dravid, who is fondly remembered as a true gentleman – owing to his ability to stay calm on the field – has proved it off the field too. Earlier this year, he had touched many chords on social media by turning down an honorary doctorate from Bangalore University. The former cricketer won hearts of Twitter users yet again, when a picture of the 44-year-old standing in a queue with his kids at a science exhibition surfaced on social media.

The photo went viral on Twitter, and people couldn’t stop gushing over his humility. As if that wasn’t enough, other users joined it and shared other unforgettable tales of the cricketer. While some shared how he is a regular at his children’s parent teacher meetings, others called him a “national treasure” and a “gem of a person”.

Steal a glance at the picture that went viral here.

And here’s how people reacted on the micro-blogging site.

What are your thoughts after looking at Dravid’s picture? Share it in the comments below.

