‘No show off’: Rahul Dravid queues up with kids at science fair, wins Twitterati’s hearts

Rahul Dravid, who is fondly remembered as a true gentleman – owing to his ability to stay calm on the field – has proved it off the field too. Earlier this year, he had touched many chords on social media by turning down an honorary doctorate from Bangalore University. The former cricketer won hearts of Twitter users yet again, when a picture of the 44-year-old standing in a queue with his kids at a science exhibition surfaced on social media.

The photo went viral on Twitter, and people couldn’t stop gushing over his humility. As if that wasn’t enough, other users joined it and shared other unforgettable tales of the cricketer. While some shared how he is a regular at his children’s parent teacher meetings, others called him a “national treasure” and a “gem of a person”.

Steal a glance at the picture that went viral here.

That’s Rahul Dravid in a queue with his kids at a science exibhition.

No show off;

no page 3 attitude;

no celebrity airs;

no “do you know who I am?” looks;

Queueing just like any other normal parent… really admirable… pic.twitter.com/NFYMuDqubE — South Canara (@in_southcanara) November 23, 2017

And here’s how people reacted on the micro-blogging site.

He is gem of a person..true sportsmanship… — jadav kakoti (@kakoti2011jadav) November 23, 2017

He indeed is. My Didi is his son’s class teacher. He is very regular for the PTM, she said and no vvip tantrums. pic.twitter.com/5beVECtmFQ — Rajiv K Mishra (@rajivjournalist) November 24, 2017

He will be the people’s champion, always! 💯❤️ — Hemant Shivakumar (@hfm92) November 23, 2017

He is a gentleman… Only respect I have for the wall is this guy. — Vineet डामोर (@hajjersuro_) November 23, 2017

As a youngster, I once got a seat close to the pavilion. Was constantly staring at Dravid with eyes full of admiration.After a while,he got up from his seat, came to me & whispered “Don’t stare at me. I’m just like you. No different from you.” He became a real hero to me. — Magizhmaran FCA (@elay_sad) November 24, 2017

Dravid is a true gentleman!! — Yogi (@yogendrapal72) November 23, 2017

We were there too. It was a pleasure to see Dravid walk around with the commonfolk łïkę one of us. pic.twitter.com/TRkVoxJJtx — Sudhindra (@sudhindranaib) November 24, 2017

Not only this, my dad had gone to Srirangapatna to do shraaddha karma. And Dravid had gone there to perform same for his dad it seems. No show off, no vvip treatment, no chaos is what he defined. He spoke to everyone it seems… Was very happy just to hear that — Poornesh Yalamuri (@PoorneshYhp) November 24, 2017

India may never have such a down to earth celebrity. He is a man worth most respect among all time cricketers. — Vijay (@Vijay__Nair) November 24, 2017

What are your thoughts after looking at Dravid’s picture? Share it in the comments below.

